खरमास में क्या करें क्या नहीं:14 जनवरी तक रहेगा धनुमास, ग्रंथों के मुताबिक नशे से दूर रहना चाहिए इस दौरान

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खरमास के दौरान भगवान सूर्य के साथ ही विष्णु पूजा करने की भी परंपरा है

16 दिसंबर को सूर्य के मीन राशि में आने से खरमास शुरू हो गया है। जो कि 14 जनवरी तक रहेगा। इसलिए अगले महीने मकर संक्रांति पर खरमास दोष खत्म हो जाएगा। इस दौरान किसी भी तरह के मांगलिक कार्य नहीं किए जाते हैं। सूर्य के राशि बदलने से साल में 2 बार खरमास आता है। लगभग एक महीने के इस समय में भगवान की आराधना करने का विशेष महत्व है। धर्मग्रंथों में खर मास से जुड़े कुछ नियम बताए गए हैं। जिनका ध्यान रखना चाहिए।

क्या होता है खरमास
सूर्य जब बृहस्पति की राशियों यानी धनु और मीन में प्रवेश कर जाता है तो खरमास शुरू हो जाता है। ज्योतिष ग्रंथों में इसे गुरुवादित्य काल भी कहा गया है। ये स्थिति साल में 2 बार यानी दिसंबर-जनवरी और मार्च-अप्रैल में बनती है। इस दौरान हर तरह के मांगलिक काम नहीं किए जाते हैं। दिसंबर-जनवरी के दौरान सूर्य के धनु राशि में आने से इसे धनुर्मास भी कहा जाता है। वहीं मार्च-अप्रैल में मीन राशि में सूर्य के आने से इसे मीनमास भी कहा जाता है।

क्या करना चाहिए
धर्मग्रंथों के मुताबिक, इस महीने में सुबह सूर्योदय से पहले उठकर नहाना चाहिए। फिर भगवान की पूजा करनी चाहिए। इससे भगवान की कृपा बनी रहती है। इस दौरान सूर्य पूजा करनी चाहिए। इनके साथ ही भगवान विष्णु की आराधना भी करनी चाहिए। खरमास के दौरान दान और मंत्र जप करने का महत्व है। इस महीने में देवता, वेद, ब्राह्मण, गुरु, गाय, साधु-सन्यांसियों की पूजा और सेवा करनी चाहिए।

खरमास में क्या नहीं करें

  1. खरमास के दौरान गृह प्रवेश और 16 संस्कार सहित अन्य मांगलिक कार्य नहीं करने चाहिए। इस दौरान 16 में से कुछ आवश्यक संस्कार किए जा सकते हैं।
  2. मांस, शहद, चावल का मांड, उड़द, प्याज, लहसुन, नागरमोथा, राई, नशे की चीजें, दाल, तिल का तेल और किसी का झूठा खाना नहीं खाना चाहिए।
  3. खरमास के दौरान पत्तल पर भोजन करना, शाम को एक वक्त खाना, ब्रह्मचर्य का पालन करना चाहिए। साथ ही अनजाने में भी गलत काम करने से बचना चाहिए।
  4. किसी का विरोध करने से बचना चाहिए। निंदा और झूठ से बचना चाहिए।
आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

