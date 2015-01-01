पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दक्षिण का तीर्थ:1 हजार साल से ज्यादा पुराना है केरल का धनवंतरि मूर्ति मंदिर, यहां ध्यान और भजन से दूर होती है बीमारियां

28 मिनट पहले
  • यहां ध्यान और भजन से दूर होते हैं वात, पित्त और कफ दोष, योग और स्वाध्याय के लिए आते हैं आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर
  • मंदिर प्रशासन के मुताबिक परशुराम जी ने स्थापित की है यहां भगवान धनवंतरि की मूर्ति

केरल के अर्नाकुलम जिले से करीब 40 किमी दूर थोट्‌टूवा गांव में भगवान धनवंतरि का 1000 साल से ज्यादा पुराना मंदिर है। मंदिर प्रशासन का मानना है कि यहां भगवान धनवंतरि की मूर्ति भगवान परशुराम ने स्थापित की थी। इसलिए इसे आदि धनवंतरि देव कहा जाता है। माना जाता है इस मूर्ति की पूजा सबसे पहले यहां नांबूदरी ब्राह्मण करते थे और करीब 9वीं शताब्दी में यहां मंदिर बना। इसके बाद इस मंदिर में उप देवता अयप्पन, गणपति, भद्रकाली और रक्ष की स्थापना की गई। यहां खासतौर से भगवान धनवंतरि को कच्चा दूध (बिना उबला हुआ) और मक्खन चढ़ाया जाता है। इसके साथ ही उन्हें कृष्ण तुलसी विशेष रूप से चढ़ाई जाती है।

छह फीट ऊंची मूर्ति
मंदिर प्रशासन के लोगों का कहना है कि भगवान परशुराम ने धनवंतरि भगवान की मूर्ति स्थापित की है और वो इसका अभिषेक करते थे। भगवान धन्वंतरि की मूर्ति करीब छह फीट ऊंची है। जिसके चार हाथ हैं। उनमें दाहिने हाथ में अमृत कलश है। बाएं हाथ में अट्ट, शंकु और चक्र धारण किया है। मंदिर में अन्य 4 उप देवता जिनमें अयप्पन, गणपति, भद्रकाली और ब्रह्मराक्षस हैं। मंदिर के दाई ओर एक छोटी धारा है जो पूर्व की ओर बहती है। इस धारा में नहाने के बाद मंदिर में दर्शन करने की परंपरा है।

खत्म होते हैं वात, पित्त और कफ दोष
यहां लंबी और उम्र और स्वस्थ्य जीवन की कामना से भक्त भगवान धनवंतरि की विशेष पूजा करते हैं। भगवान को आयुर्वेदिक औषधियां और कृष्णा तुलसी चढ़ाई जाती है। इनके साथ ही हर तरह के दोष नाश के लिए भगवान गणपति, अयप्पन, देवी भद्रकाली और ब्रह्मराक्षस की पूजा भी की जाती है। इन पांच शक्तियों की पूजा हर तरह के दोष और अशुभ नाश की कामना से की जाती है। मंदिर में आयुर्वेद के डॉ. ध्यान-योग और स्वाध्याय के लिए आते हैं। माना जाता है यहां ध्यान करने से वात, पित्त और कफ दोष खत्म हो जाते हैं।

आदि शंकराचार्य और नंबूदरी ब्राह्मण से जुड़ा है मंदिर
प्रशासन के मुताबिक इस मंदिर का इतिहास आदि शंकराचार्य और मलयातुर की पहाड़ियों पर रहने वाले तीन नंबूदरी ब्राह्मण परिवार से जुड़ा है। बताया जाता है कि आदि शंकराचार्य पहाड़ी पर रहने वाले ब्राह्मणों के यहां गए। लेकिन तीनों गरीब थे। इसलिए शंकराचार्य को सत्कार और भिक्षा नहीं दे सके। इसके बाद शंकराचार्य चले गए।

इसके बाद दुखी होकर प्रायश्चित के लिए तीनों ब्राह्मण भी वहां से चले गए। जब उनको भूख लगी तो तीनों ने खाना बनाने के लिए बांस इकट‌्ठा किए। उनमें दो ब्राह्मणों का खाना बन गया, लेकिन एक ब्राह्मण का बांस पूरा जल गया और खाना नहीं बन सका। वो दुखी हुआ और जहां भगवान धनवंतरि की मूर्ति थी वहां अपना छाता एक तरफ रखकर सो गया।

इसके बाद धनवंतरि भगवान उसके सपने में आए और उसे अपने शिष्यों सहित भोजन और समृद्धि का वरदान दिया। अगले दिन ब्राह्मण को कई तरह का भोजन बना मिला। जहां ब्राह्मण ने छाता रखा था आज वहीं भगवान धनवंतरि का मंदिर है।

एकादशी और पुष्य नक्षत्र पर होती है विशेष पूजा
यहां महाभिषेक और प्रतिष्ठा पर्व के रूप में मलयालम के वृश्चिक महीने में यानी 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर के बीच आने वाली एकादशी पर भगवान धनवंतरि की विशेष पूजा की जाती है। इसके अलावा 16 अप्रैल से 15 मई के बीच आने वाले पुष्य नक्षत्र पर भी यहां महापूजा का आयोजन होता है।

