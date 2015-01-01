पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लाइफ मैनेजमेंट:सभी गुणों का महत्व कम कर देता है अहंकार, इस बुराई से सबकुछ खत्म हो सकता है

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजा ने संत से कहा कि मैं आपकी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी कर सकता हूं, संत ने कहा कि अपनी कोई एक मुझे चीज दान करें

अगर कोई व्यक्ति दानी है, दूसरों की मदद करता है, लेकिन उसमें अहंकार भी है तो उसके अच्छे गुणों का महत्व कम हो जाता है। अहंकार की वजह से सबकुछ बर्बाद हो सकता है। इस संबंध में एक लोक कथा से समझें, अहंकार कैसे नुकसान पहुंचा सकता है?

पुराने समय में एक राजा बहुत ही धार्मिक स्वभाव वाला था। सभी लोगों की मदद करता था। प्रजा भी राजा से विशेष प्रेम करती थी। राजा रोज जरूरतमंद लोगों को दान करता था। एक दिन राजा के दरबार में एक संत पहुंचे।

राजा ने संत का आदर-सत्कार किया। संत को स्वयं भोजन कराया। राजा के अतिथि सत्कार से संत प्रसन्न थे। संत से राजा ने कहा कि गुरुदेव आज मैं आपकी सभी इच्छाएं पूरी करूंगा। आप जो चाहें मुझसे मांग लें। मैं आपकी हर बात पूरी करूंगा।

संत समझ गए कि राजा के मन अपने धन का अहंकार है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं तो वैरागी हूं, मुझे किसी चीज की जरूरत नहीं है। अगर आप कुछ देना ही चाहते हैं तो मुझे अपनी इच्छा से खुद की कोई एक चीज दान करें।

अब राजा सोच में पड़ गया कि वह संत को क्या दे, राजा ने कहा कि मैं आपको एक गांव दान में दे देता हूं। संत बोलें कि नहीं महाराज, गांव तो वहां रहने वाले लोगों का है। आप तो सिर्फ उस गांव के रक्षक हैं।

राजा ने सोच-विचार करके कहा कि आप ये महल दान में स्वीकार करें। संत ने कहा कि ये भी आपके राज्य का ही है। यहां बैठकर आप प्रजा के लिए काम करते हैं। ये महल भी प्रजा की ही संपत्ति है।

राजा फिर में सोच में पड़ गया। बहुत सोचने के बाद कहा कि गुरुजी मैं स्वयं को आपकी सेवा में समर्पित करता हूं। मुझे अपना सेवक बना लें।

संत बोले कि नहीं महाराज आप पर तो आपकी पत्नी, बच्चों का और इस राज्य की प्रजा का अधिकार है। मैं आपको अपनी सेवा में नहीं रख सकता हूं।

संत की बातें सुनकर राजा परेशान हो गया, उसने कहा कि गुरुजी आप ही बताएं, मैं आपको दान में क्या दूं?

संत ने कहा कि राजन् आप मुझे अपना अहंकार दे दीजिए। क्योंकि, ये एक ऐसी बुराई है, जिसे इंसान आसानी से छोड़ नहीं पाता है। अहंकार की वजह से व्यक्ति के जीवन में कई परेशानियां आती हैं। रावण, कंस और दुर्योधन भी अहंकार की वजह से ही खत्म हो गए। संत की बातें सुनकर राजा ने संत के सामने अहंकार छोड़ दिया और कहा कि अब मैं इस बुराई से दूर ही रहूंगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सूरत और वडोदरा में कर्फ्यू पर आज शाम तक फैसला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें