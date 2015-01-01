पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्तिक पर्व:14 को दीपावली और 15 को स्नान-दान की अमावस्या, इस दिन कपड़े और अन्नदान से खत्म होते हैं पाप

  • पुराणों में अमावस्या को कहा गया है पर्व, इस दिन तीर्थ स्नान और दान से लक्ष्मीजी के साथ पितर भी खुश होते हैं

14 नवंबर को कार्तिक महीने के कृष्णपक्ष की चतुर्दशी के साथ अमावस्या तिथि भी है। इस दिन रूप चतुर्दशी और दीपावली पूजन किया जाएगा। इसके अगले दिन यानी 15 तारीख को सूर्योदय के समय अमावस्या तिथि होने से इस दिन स्नान और दान करने का महत्व है। धर्म ग्रंथों में इसे पर्व कहा गया है। इस तिथि में पितरों के उद्देश्य से की गई पूजा और दान अक्षय फलदायक देने वाला होता है। अमावस्या पर भगवान शिव और पार्वती जी की विशेष पूजा करने से मनोकामनाएं पूरी होती हैं।

15 को स्नान-दान अमावस्या
स्कंद और भविष्य पुराण के मुताबिक कार्तिक महीने की अमावस्या पर किए गए तीर्थ स्नान और दान से हर तरह के पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं। इस पर्व पर घर पर ही पानी में गंगाजल मिलाकर नहाने से तीर्थ स्नान का फल मिल सकता है। साथ ही श्रद्धा अनुसार दान करने से हर तरह के रोग, शोक और दोष से छुटकारा मिलता है। इस दिन खासतौर से ऊनी कपड़ों का दान करना चाहिए। भविष्य, पद्म और मत्स्य पुराण के मुताबिक इस दिन दीपदान के साथ ही अन्न और वस्त्र दान भी करना चाहिए। कार्तिक महीने की अमावस्या पर किया गया हर तरह का दान अक्षय फल देने वाला होता है।

पुराणों में कार्तिक अमावस्या
ब्रह्म पुराण में बताया है कार्तिक अमावस्या पर लक्ष्मीजी पृथ्वी पर आती हैं। पद्म पुराण का कहना है कि इस दिन दीपदान करने से अक्षय पुण्य मिलता है। स्कंदपुराण के मुताबिक कार्तिक महीने की अमावस्या को गीता पाठ और अन्न दान करना चाहिए। इसके साथ ही भगवान विष्णु को तुलसी भी चढ़ानी चाहिए। इससे हर तरह के पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं। अन्नदान करने से सुख बढ़ता है। ऐसा इंसान चिरंजीवी होता है। अन्नदान करने से हजारों गाय दान करने जितना फल मिलता है।

मत्स्य पुराण: अमावसु पितर के कारण अमावस्या नाम पड़ा
मत्स्य पुराण के 14वें अध्याय की कथा के मुताबिक पितरों की एक मानस कन्या थी। उसने बहुत कठिन तपस्या की। उसे वरदान देने के लिए कृष्णपक्ष की पंचदशी तिथि पर सभी पितर आए। उनमें बहुत ही सुंदर अमावसु नाम के पितर को देखकर वो कन्या आकर्षित हो गई और उनसे विवाह करने की इच्छा करने लगी। लेकिन अमावसु ने इसके लिए मना कर दिया। अमावसु के धैर्य के कारण उस दिन की तिथि पितरों के लिए बहुत ही प्रिय हुई। तभी से अमावसु के नाम से ये तिथि अमावस्या कहलाने लगी।

