दीपावली आज:लक्ष्मी पूजा के लिए 5 मुहूर्त; खरीदारी के लिए पूरा दिन शुभ, सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग होने से बढ़ जाएगा पूजा का फल

11 मिनट पहले
वीडियोग्राफी - काईद जौहर
  • कार्तिक अमावस्या पर प्रकट हुई थीं महालक्ष्मी इसलिए इस दिन लक्ष्मी पूजा की परंपरा
  • पद्म पुराण के मुताबिक, इस दिन दीपदान करने से खत्म होते हैं पाप इसलिए दीपक जलाए जाते हैं

आज महालक्ष्मी पूजा और दीपावली पर्व मनाया जाएगा। ग्रंथों के मुताबिक, कार्तिक महीने की अमावस्या को समुद्र मंथन से लक्ष्मी जी प्रकट हुई थीं इसलिए इस दिन लक्ष्मी पूजा की जाती है। पद्म पुराण के मुताबिक, इस दिन दीपदान करना चाहिए। इससे पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं इसलिए इस दिन दीपक जलाए जाते हैं। दीपों की कतार के कारण ही इसे दीपावली (दीप अवली) कहा जाता है।

दिवाली पर लक्ष्मीजी के साथ गणेश, कुबेर, सरस्वती और कालिका की भी पूजा की जाती है। ज्योतिषियों का कहना है कि इस बार 17 साल बाद दिवाली पर सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग बनने से इस दिन की गई पूजा का दोगुना फल मिलेगा।

भगवान गणेश और लक्ष्मी जी की पूजा विधि

पंचोपचार पूजन में काफी कम समय लगता है। ये पूजा विधि उन लोगों के लिए सबसे अच्छी रहती है, जिनके पास समय की कमी रहती है। पंचोपचार में सामान्य विधि से कोई भी आसानी से पूजा कर सकता है। इस विधि से भी बड़े पूजन के समान पुण्य प्राप्त होता है।

इस पूजा में सबसे पहले तीन बार आचमन करना चाहिए। यानी तीन बार पानी ग्रहण करें। इसके बाद हाथ साफ करें। खुद पर और पूजन सामग्री पर पानी का छिड़काव करके सभी चीजें पवित्र करें। पृथ्वी देवी को प्रणाम करें। संकल्प करें। दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी जी के सभी स्वरूपों की पूजा करनी चाहिए।

लक्ष्मी पूजा से पहले गणेशजी का पूजन करें। गणेशजी के मंत्रों का जाप करें। जैसे श्री गणेशाय नम: मंत्र का जाप कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद विष्णुजी की पूजा करें और विष्णु मंत्रों का जाप करें। जैसे ऊँ नमो नारायणाय। महालक्ष्मी की पूजा शुरू करें। ऐसा भाव रखें कि देवी आपके घर में आ गई हैं। देवी का सत्कार करें।

देवी को पूजन सामग्री चढ़ाएं। पुष्पहार चढ़ाएं। धूप-दीप जलाएं। भोग लगाएं। फल अर्पित करें। दीपक जलाकर देवी की आरती करें। आरती के बाद देवी को अर्पित करें और खुद भी ग्रहण करें। मंत्र पुष्पांजली अर्पित करें। आखिरी में पूजा में हुई जानी-अनजानी भूल के लिए देवी से क्षमायाचना करें। पूजा के बाद जमीन पर जल छोड़ें और ये जल अपनी आंखों पर लगाएं। इसके बाद आप उठ सकते हैं। इस तरह पूजा पूरी हो जाती है। (वेदाचार्य डॉ.पतञ्जलि कुमार पाण्डेय, प्राचार्य ब्रह्मर्षि श्री श्री मौनी बाबा वेदविद्यापीठ गंगा घाट, उज्जैन)

दीपावली पर होने वाली अन्य पूजा

दिवाली पर लक्ष्मीजी के साथ ही देहली विनायक (श्रीगणेश), कलम, सरस्वती, कुबेर और दीपक की पूजा भी की जाती है। ग्रंथों के मुताबिक, ये दीपावली पूजा का ही हिस्सा है। इनकी पूजा से सुख, समृद्धि, बुद्धि और ऐश्वर्य मिलता है। साथ ही दीपों की पूजा से हर तरह के दुख और पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं।

देहली विनायक पूजा: दुकान या ऑफिस में दीवारों पर ॐ श्रीगणेशाय नम:, स्वस्तिक चिह्न, शुभ-लाभ सिंदूर से लिखें और लिखते वक्त ॐ देहलीविनायकाय नम: मंत्र बोलते जाएं। साथ ही पूजा सामग्री और फूल से पूजा करें।

महाकाली (दवात) पूजा : दवात (स्याही की बोतल) को महालक्ष्मी के सामने फूल और चावल पर रखें। उस पर सिंदूर लगाकर मौली लपेट दें। ॐ श्रीमहाकाल्यै नम: बोलते हुए पूजा की सुगंधित चीजें और फूलों से दवात और महाकाली की पूजा कर के प्रणाम करें।

लेखनी पूजा: लेखनी (कलम) पर मौली बांधकर सामने रख लें और ॐ लेखनीस्थायै देव्यै नम: मंत्र बोलते हुए गंध, फूल, चावल से पूजा कर के प्रणाम करें।

बहीखाता पूजन: बहीखाता पर रोली या केसर-चंदन से स्वास्तिक बनाएं। उस पर पांच हल्दी की गांठें, धनिया, कमलगट्टा, चावल, दूर्वा और कुछ रुपए रखकर ॐ वीणापुस्तकधारिण्यै श्रीसरस्वत्यै नम: बोलते हुए गंध, फूल, चावल चढ़ाएं और सरस्वती माता को प्रणाम करें।

कुबेर पूजा: तिजोरी या रुपए रखने वाली जगह पर स्वस्तिक बनाकर कुबेर का ध्यान करें। ॐ कुबेराय नम: बोलते हुए पूजा सामग्री और फूल से पूजा करें। पूजा के बाद प्रार्थना करते हुए हल्दी, चंदन, केसर, धनिया, कमलगट्टा, रुपए और दूर्वा तिजोरी में रखें। इसके बाद कुबेर से धन लाभ के लिए प्रार्थना करें।

दीपमालिका (दीपक) पूजन

  1. एक थाली में 11, 21 या उससे ज्यादा दीपक जलाकर महालक्ष्मी के पास रखें।
  2. एक फूल और कुछ पत्तियां हाथ में लें। उसके साथ सभी पूजन सामग्री भी लें।
  3. इसके बाद ॐ दीपावल्यै नम: इस मंत्र बोलते हुए फूल पत्तियों को सभी दीपकों पर चढ़ाएं और दीपमालिकाओं की पूजा करें।
  4. दीपकों की पूजा कर संतरा, ईख, धान इत्यादि पदार्थ चढ़ाएं। धान का लावा (खील) गणेश, महालक्ष्मी तथा अन्य सभी देवी-देवताओं को भी अर्पित करें।
