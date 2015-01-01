पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म और संस्कृति:दीपावली पर तपस्या कर के लौटे थे गौतम बुद्ध, बंगाली समाज में तो शरद पूर्णिमा पर ही हो जाती है लक्ष्मी पूजा

  • तेलुगु समाज में नरक चौदस पर ही मनाते हैं दीपावली, इस दिन होती है श्रीकृष्ण की पूजा और नरकासुर का पुतला दहन

हर धर्म और समाज में दीपावली खास है। इस पर्व से जुड़ी अलग-अलग मान्यताएं और परंपराएं भी हैं। दिवाली पर घर-घर में लक्ष्मी पूजा और दीप जलाने का विधान है, लेकिन तेलुगु, मलयाली, सिख, जैन, बौद्ध, बंगाली और सिंधी समाज परंपरागत धार्मिक रीति-रिवाजों के साथ दीपोत्सव मनाते हैं। जिनमें उनके आराध्य देव और गुरुओं की कथाएं जुड़ी हुई हैं।

सिख समाज: दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस के रूप में मनाते हैं दीपावली का त्योहार
सिख समाज दिवाली पर बंदी छोड़ दिवस मनाया जाता है। बताया जाता है कि मुगल बादशाह जहांगीर ने सिखों के 6वें गुरु हरगोविंद साहब को ग्वालियर के किले में कैद कर लिया था। जब इन्हें रिहा किया गया था, तब कार्तिक मास में अमावस्या का रात थी, तभी से दीपावली को दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस के रूप में मनाते हैं।

मलयाली समाज: घरों और मंदिरों में दीपमाला व रंगोली सजाई जाती हैं
मलयाली समाज में दीपावली पर भगवान अय्यप्पा की पूजा की जाती है। इस दिन दक्षिण भारतीय पकवान बनते हैं और भगवान को भोग लगाया जाता है। इस दिन सुबह रंगोली बनाई जाती है। घरों और मंदिरों में दीपक लगाए जाते हैं। केले के पत्तों में प्रसाद बांटा जाता है।

बौद्ध समाज: बुद्ध इसी दिन तप कर लौटे थे
बुद्ध धर्म के जानकारों के मुताबिक दीपावली पर गौतम बुद्ध तपस्या कर लौटे थे, इसलिए बुद्ध वंदना कर दीप जलते हैं। कई घरों में लक्ष्मी पूजा भी की जाती है। बताया जाता है कि इसी दिन उनके प्रिय साथी अरहंत मुगलयान का निर्वाण भी हुआ था। उनकी याद में भी ये पर्व मनाया जाता है।

तेलुगु समाज: नरकासुर का पुतला बनाकर उसका दहन कर दीप जलाते हैं
तेलंगाना और आंध्रप्रदेश में लोग दीपावली एक दिन पहले नरक चौदस पर मनाते हैं। इस दिन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने राक्षस नरकासुर का वध किया था। इसलिए इस दिन घरों में प्रतीकात्मक रूप से कागज या बांस से नरकासुर का पुतला बनाकर उसका दहन करने के बाद दीप जलाए जाते हैं। घरों में पूजा और सजावट भी की जाती है।

बंगाली समाज: मां काली की पूजा और रातभर भजन
बंगाली समाज में दीपावली पर लोग मां काली की पूजा करते हैं। इस रात जागरण कर के भजन भी किए जाते हैं। लक्ष्मी पूजा तो शरद पूर्णिमा पर ही कर ली जाती है। दीपावली की रात में घर और मंदिरों में दीप जलाए जाते हैं।

सिंधी समाज: गणेश और लक्ष्मी पूजन के बाद दीप जलाए जाते हैं
सिंधी समाज का दीपावली से ठीक वैसा ही नाता है, जैसा सनातन धर्म का है। इस पर्व पर सिंध नदी के किनारे दीप जलाने की परंपरा और घरों में गणेश व लक्ष्मी पूजन कर देहरी-द्वारों पर दीप सजाए जाते हैं। इस दिन समाज के लोग नदी, तालाबों और झीलों के किनारे दीप जलाए जाते हैं।

जैन समाज: भगवान महावीर का मोक्ष निर्वाण दिवस
जैन धर्म के संत बताते हैं कि 24वें तीर्थंकर भगवान महावीर का मोक्ष निर्वाण कार्तिक अमावस्या पर हुआ था। दीपावली पर भगवान महावीर की पूजाकर के दीप जलाए जाते हैं। उनका जलाभिषेक किया जाता है और आतिशबाजी होती है।

