दीपोत्सव का पहला दिन:धनतेरस 12 को, इस दिन यमराज को दीपदान करने से खत्म होता है अकाल मृत्यु का डर

38 मिनट पहले
  • स्कंद पुराण का कहना है कि धनतेरस पर यमराज के लिए दीपदान करने से दूर होती हैं परेशानियां

धनतेरस पर्व इस बार 12 नवंबर को है। इस दिन खरीदी करने की परंपरा है। माना जाता है कि इस दिन खरीदा गया सामान का क्षय नहीं होता। खरीदी के अलावा इस पर्व पर यम-दीपदान जरूर करना चाहिए। स्कंद पुराण के मुताबिक इस दिन ऐसा करने से अकाल मृत्यु का डर खत्म होता है। पूरे साल में धनतेरस और रूप चतुर्दशी को मृत्यु के देवता यमराज की पूजा दीपदान करके की जाती है। इस दिन शाम को यमराज के लिए घर की दक्षिण दिशा में दीपक लगाया जाता है। माना जाता है ऐसा करने से उस घर में रहने वालों पर यमराज प्रसन्न होते हैं और परिवार के लोगों में अकाल मृत्यु का डर नहीं रहता।

ग्रंथों में बताया धनतेरस का महत्व
1. कार्तिकस्यासिते पक्षे त्रयोदश्यां निशामुखे।
यमदीपं बहिर्दद्यादपमृत्युर्विनिश्यति ।।
अर्थ - कार्तिक महीने के कृष्णपक्ष की त्रयोदशी पर सायंकाल में घर के बाहर यमदेव के उद्देश्य से दीप रखने से अपमृत्यु का निवारण होता है।

2. कार्तिकस्यासिते पक्षे त्रयोदश्यां तु पावके।
यमदीपं बहिर्दद्यादपमृत्युर्विनश्यति।।
अर्थ - कार्तिक के कृष्णपक्ष की त्रयोदशी को घर से बाहर यमराज के लिए दीप देना चाहिए, इससे दुर-मृत्यु का नाश होता है।

