पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कर्णवेध संस्कार:कान छिदवाने से बढ़ती है सुनने की क्षमता और याददाश्त भी तेज होती है

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक्युपंक्चर विज्ञान के मुताबिक कान में छेद करने से सेहत अच्छी रहती है, मोटापा भी कम होता है

16 संस्कारों में नौवां कर्णवेध संस्कार होता है। जब बच्चा छ महीने का हो जाता है उसके बाद 16 वें महीने तक कर्णवेध किया जा सकता है। यानी कान छिदवाए जा सकते हैं। ये स्त्री और पुरुषों दोनों के लिए ये संस्कार बनाया गया है। अच्छी सेहत के नजरिये से इस संस्कार की परंपरा बनाई गई है। इसके पीछे ये मान्यता है कि सूर्य की किरणें कानों के छेद से शरीर में जाकर बच्चों को तेजस्वी बनाती है। कर्णवेध संस्कार करवाने से बच्चे बीमारियों से दूर रहते हैं। एक्युपंक्चर विज्ञान के मुताबिक कान के जिससे हिस्से में छेद किया जाता है वहां एक्युपंक्चर पॉइंट होता है। जिससे सेहत अच्छी रहती है। वाराणसी के आयुर्वेदिक हॉस्पिटल के चिकित्सा अधिकारी वैद्य प्रशांति मिश्रा के मुताबिक, कान छिदवाने से रिप्रोडक्टिव ऑर्गन हेल्दी रहते हैं। साथ ही इम्यून सिस्टम भी मजबूत बनता है।

घबराहट कम , मानसिक बीमारी से बचाव
वैज्ञानिक तथ्यों के मुताबिक माना जाता है कि जिस जगह कान छिदवाया जाता है वहां पर दो बहुत जरूरी एक्युपंक्चर प्वाइंट्स मौजूद होते हैं। पहला मास्टर सेंसोरियल और दूसरा मास्टर सेरेब्रल जो कि सुनने की क्षमता को बढ़ाते हैं। इस बारे में एक्यूपंक्चर में कहा गया है कि जब कान छिदवाते हैं तो इसका दबाव ओसीडी पर पड़ता है, जिसके कारण घबराहट कम होती है, वहीं कई तरह की मानसिक बीमारियां भी बचाव हो सकता है।

आंखों की रोशनी बढ़ती है और तनाव कम होता है
कान छिदवाने से आंखों की रोशनी तेज होती है। दरअसल, कान के निचले हिस्से में एक प्वाइंट होता है। इस प्वाइंट के पास से आंखों की नसे गुजरती हैं। जब कान के इस प्वाइंट को छिदवाते हैं तो इससे आंखों की रोशनी तेज होने में मदद मिलती है। कान के निचले हिस्से पर दबाव पड़ने से तनाव कम होता है। साथ ही दिमाग की अन्य परेशानियों से भी बचाव होता है।

पाचन क्रिया होती है दुरुस्त
कानों के निचले हिस्से का संबंध भूख लगने से होता है। कान छिदवाने से पाचन क्रिया भी दुरुस्त बनी रहती है। ऐसा करने से मोटापा कम होता है। माना जाता है कि कान छिदवाने से लकवा की बीमारी नहीं लगती है। वहीं कान छिदवाने से साफ सुनने में मदद भी मिलती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें