बाल दिवस विशेष:अपने बच्चों को अच्छे से पालना चाहते हैं तो सबसे पहले आप स्वयं खुश रहें - सद्गुरु

  • ज्यादातर माता-पिता चाहते हैं कि उनका बच्चा उनके पड़ोसी के बच्चों से थोड़ा बेहतर हो, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए

आज भारत के पहले प्रधानमंत्री पं. जवाहरलाल नेहरू का जन्मदिन। इसे बाल दिवस के रूप में मनाया जाता है। इस अवसर पर ईशा फाउंडेशन के सद्गुरु से जानिए बच्चों के अच्छे पालन के लिए माता-पिता को किन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए...

भारत में जब हम बड़े हो रहे थे तो एक सिगरेट-विरोधी विज्ञापन लगा था। इस पर लिखा था, ‘संतुष्टि का काम - कैंची। सिगरेट पिएं और आप संतुष्ट हो जाएंगे।वे असल में ये कह रहे थे, ‘कैंची यानी ये आपके फेफड़ों को भीतर से काट देगी।’ लेकिन लोग इसे नहीं समझे, लोगों की पीढ़ियां सिगरेट पीती रहीं।

आज कोई दूसरा विज्ञापन कर रहा है कि अगर आप इस कार को खरीद लेते हैं तो आप बाकी जीवनभर किस तरह आनंदपूर्वक रहेंगे। आप सिगरेट पी सकते हैं या आप कार खरीद सकते हैं, लेकिन न तो सिगरेट पीने वाले और न ही ड्राइवर खुश दिखते हैं। बस सड़क पर लोगों को देखिए। क्या उन सारे लोगों में जो अपनी सपनों की कार चला रहे हैं, आनंद फूट रहा है? नहीं, ऐसा नहीं है।

मैं चाहता हूं कि आप एक बहुत बुनियादी चीज पर गौर करें। क्या आपने खुशी पाने के लिए एक नौकरी खोजी या एक बिजनेस शुरू किया या कोई दूसरी चीज की?

क्या आपने खुशी पाने के लिए शादी की या बच्चे पैदा किए? कीं?

आपके लिए यह समझना बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है कि आप अपने जीवन में संतुष्टि और खुशी के नखलिस्तान को खोजते रहे हैं। लेकिन, कोई नखलिस्तान नहीं है; यह बस एक मृगमरीचिका है। ऐसा लगता है कि किसी चीज से हर चीज संतुष्ट हो जाएगी, लेकिन जब आप वहां पहुंचते हैं, तो वह काम नहीं करती। अब आप चाहते हैं कि आपका बच्चा आंतरिक आनंद पा जाए। ऐसा कैसे होगा?

आप सोचते हैं कि कहीं एक नखलिस्तान मौजूद है। कई बार ऐसा प्रतीत होता है, लेकिन बाहर कोई नखलिस्तान नहीं है। अगर आपने कभी खुद को यह धोखा दिया है कि कहीं पर खुशी, प्रेम या आनंद का नखलिस्तान मौजूद है, तो कुछ समय बाद आप गहराई से निराश होंगे, क्योंकि सारे इंसानी अनुभव भीतर से पैदा होते हैं।

आंतरिक खुशी जैसी कोई चीज नहीं होती। खुशी हमेशा से भीतरी रही है; सिर्फ खुशी ही नहीं, दुःख भी सिर्फ भीतरी होता है। हालांकि कवियों ने कहा है, ‘प्रेम हवा में है,’ वो भी हमेशा भीतरी है। हर चीज जो आप अनुभव करते हैं वो भीतर से होता है। यह आप पर है कि आप किस तरह का अनुभव पैदा करते हैं।

अगर आप एक नखलिस्तान की मृगमरीचिका के पीछे भागना बंद नहीं करते, तो स्वाभाविक रूप से आपके बच्चे भी एक मूर्खतापूर्ण नखलिस्तान को खोजेंगे, जिसका अस्तित्व कहीं नहीं है। आपने ही उन्हें यह सोच दी है कि एक इंसान के लिए कीमती हर चीज वहां समाज में मौजूद है - पैसा, दौलत, ओहदा, जो आप इकट्ठा करते हैं।

ज्यादातर माता-पिता की रुचि सिर्फ इसमें है कि उनका बच्चा उनके पड़ोसी के बच्चों से थोड़ा बेहतर हो। तुम्हें कितने नम्बर मिले? तुमने कितने पैसे कमाए? तुम्हारा समाज में ओहदा क्या है?’ ज्यादातर माता-पिता की यही चिंता होती है।

हर कोई बच्चों का मार्गदर्शन करना चाहता है, क्योंकि उन्हें लगता है कि बच्चे समस्या हैं। नहीं, बच्चे समस्या नहीं हैं। अगर वे एक गंभीर समस्या जैसे दिखते हैं तो आपको पहले खुद को नजदीक से देखना चाहिए, क्योंकि वे बस आपका छोटा स्वरूप हैं। आपके बच्चे एक छोटी समस्या हैं; बड़ी समस्या तो आप हैं।

अगर आप अपने बच्चों को सही में शानदार बनाना चाहते हैं, अगर आप अपने बच्चों का अच्छे से पालन करना चाहते हैं, तो पहली चीज है कि आपको खुश रहना चाहिए। इसे आपको उन्हें एक मिसाल के द्वारा दिखाना चाहिए, न कि अपनी शिक्षा के द्वारा।

अगर बड़े खुद को रूपांतरित करते हैं, तो आपको बच्चों की चिंता करने की जरूरत नहीं है। लेकिन अगर आप, अपने आप से खुश रहना नहीं जानते, तो आप निश्चय ही उन्हें यह सिखाने के योग्य नहीं हैं कि कैसे खुश रहें।

योग्यता किसी शिक्षा में नहीं है, यह बस इस बात का एहसास होना है कि मानवीय अनुभव सिर्फ भीतर से ही हो सकता है, चाहे वो खुशी हो या दुःख हो, संतुष्टि हो या असंतोष हो। अगर आप ये एक चीज अच्छे से जानते हैं, तो आप जो चाहे कर सकते हैं।

जब आप जानते हैं कि यह आपके कारण हो रहा है, कोई दूसरा नहीं बल्कि आपके कारण, तब आप खुद के साथ जो करना चाहें, वो आपके ऊपर है। आपके बच्चों को भी पता होना चाहिए कि वे खुद के साथ जो करना चाहते हैं, वह उनकी जिम्मेदारी है।

पहले खुद को रूपांतरित कीजिए। अगर आप एक उल्लसित जीवन हैं, तब आप देखेंगे कि अपने बच्चे के साथ बहुत कम काम करने की जरूरत है। वे अच्छे से बड़े होंगे।

- सद्गुरु, ईशा फाउंडेशन (एक योगी और एक आधुनिक गुरु हैं। 2017 में भारत सरकार ने सद्गुरु को उनके अनूठे और विशिष्ट कार्यों के लिए पद्मविभूषण पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया है।)

