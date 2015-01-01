पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व:गुरुवार को गौवत्स द्वादशी और धनतेरस, ये है लक्ष्मी-धनवंतरि के साथ ही गौ पूजा का दिन

33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसी गौशाला में धन का दान करें, गाय को हरी घास और रोटी खिलाएं

गुरुवार, 12 नवंबर को गौवत्स द्वादशी है और इसी दिन धनतेरस भी मनाई जाएगी। गुरुवार को धनवंतरि और लक्ष्मी के साथ ही गाय की और उसके बछड़े पूजा भी जरूर करें। गौवत्स द्वादशी गाय के प्रति श्रद्धा प्रकट करने का पर्व है। उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के अनुसार गाय में सभी देवी-देवताओं का वास माना गया है।

हिन्दू धर्म में पशुओं को भी देवी-देवता के समान मान-सम्मान दिया जाता है। हाथी, गाय, गिलहरी, बंदर, शेर, चूहा, मोर आदि ये सब किसी न किसी देवी-देवता के वाहन हैं। इन सब में गाय का महत्व काफी अधिक है।

श्रीकृष्ण को विशेष प्रिय हैं गौमाता

भगवान श्रीकृष्ण को गौमाता से विशेष प्रेम था। उन्होंने कई वर्षों तक वृंदावन में गायों का पालन और देखभाल की थी। इसी वजह से श्रीकृष्ण का एक नाम गोपाल भी है। गोपाल यानी जो गाय का पालन करता है। श्रीकृष्ण के साथ ही गौमाता की प्रतिमा की भी पूजा करनी चाहिए।

पंचगव्य हैं स्वास्थ्यवर्धक

गाय का दूध ही नहीं, दूध से बने घी, दही और गाय का मूत्र, गोबर भी औषधीय गुणों से भरपूर होता है। पंचगव्य जो कि गाय के दूध, दही, घी, गौमूत्र और गोबर को एक साथ मिलाकर बनाया जाता है। ये पंचगव्य स्वास्थ्यवर्धक होता है। किसी विशेषज्ञ वैद्य से परामर्श करके इसका सेवन किया जा सकता है।

रोज देना चाहिए गाय को रोटी

रोज सुबह-शाम जब भी खाना बनता है तो गाय के लिए भी कम से कम एक रोटी अलग निकाल लेनी चाहिए। जो लोग इस परंपरा का पालन करते हैं, उनके घर में अन्न की देवी अन्नपूर्णा की विशेष कृपा रहती है।

किसी गौशाला में करना चाहिए धन का दान

आज के समय में गाय का पालन करना सभी के लिए संभव नहीं है। गौदान भी सभी नहीं कर सकते हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में अपनी शक्ति के अनुसार धन का दान किसी गौशाला में करना चाहिए। किसी गाय को हरी घास खिलाएं। घर में बनी रोटी खिला सकते हैं। ध्यान रखें गाय को बासी रोटी नहीं खिलानी चाहिए।

