द्वापर युग से चली आ रही परंपरा:गोवर्धन पूजा और अन्नकूट महोत्सव आज, भगवान को लगता है छप्पन भोग

  • सबसे पहले श्रीकृष्ण के कहने पर ही गोवर्धन पर्वत की पूजा की गई थी, इस परंपरा के पीछे छुपा है प्रकृति पूजा का संदेश

दीपावली के दूसरे दिन उत्तर और मध्य भारत में गोवर्धन पूजा का प्रचलन है। इस दिन को अन्नकूट महोत्सव भी कहते हैं। गोवर्धन पूजा का पर्व 15 नवंबर को मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन गोवर्धन पर्वत की आकृति बनाकर पूजा की जाती है। पुराणों के मुताबिक द्वापर युग में सबसे पहले भगवान श्री कृष्ण के कहने पर ही गोवर्धन पर्वत की पूजा की गई थी। व्यवहारिक नजरिये से देखा जाए तो इस परंपरा के पीछे प्रकृति पूजा का संदेश छुपा है।

इस दिन घर के मुख्य द्वार पर गाय के गोबर से गोवर्धन की आकृति बनाकर भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की पूजा की जाती है। गाय के गोबर से इसलिए क्योंकि पुराणों में इसे पवित्र माना जाता है। ग्रंथों में बताया गया है कि गाय के गोबर में भी लक्ष्मी का निवास होता है। इसलिए सुख और समृद्धि के लिए भी गोवर्धन पूजा करने की परंपरा है। इस दिन गायों की सेवा का महत्व है। गोवर्धन पूजा कुछ जगहों पर सुबह की जाती है, वहीं कुछ हिस्सों में इस पूजा के लिए प्रदोष काल को शुभ माना गया है।

अन्नकूट: नए अनाज का लगता है भोग इस दिन भगवान के निमित्त छप्पन भोग बनाया जाता है। कहते हैं कि अन्नकूट महोत्सव मनाने से मनुष्य को लंबी आयु तथा आरोग्य की प्राप्ति होती है। अन्नकूट महोत्सव इसलिए मनाया जाता है, क्योंकि इस दिन नए अनाज की शुरुआत भगवान को भोग लगाकर की जाती है। इस दिन गाय-बैल आदि पशुओं को स्नान कराके धूप-चंदन तथा फूल माला पहनाकर उनकी पूजा की जाती है और गौमाता को मिठाई खिलाकर आरती उतारते हैं। इसके बाद परिक्रमा भी करते हैं।

पूजा मुहूर्त

सुबह के मुहूर्त सुबह 9:30 से 10:15 तक सुबह 11:15 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक

शाम का मुहूर्त दोपहर 3:20 से शाम 5:25 तक

पूजा विधि सूर्योदय से पहले उठकर शरीर पर तेल की मालिश करके नहाना चाहिए। घर के आंगन पर गोबर से गोवर्धन पर्वत बनाएं। इस पर्वत के बीच में या पास में भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की मूर्ति रख दें। अब गोवर्धन पर्वत और श्री कृष्ण की पूजा करें और मिठाइयों का भोग लगाएं। देवराज इंद्र, वरुण, अग्नि और राजा बलि की भी पूजा करें। पूजा के बाद कथा सुनें। ब्राह्मण को भोजन करवाकर उसे दान-दक्षिणा दें।

