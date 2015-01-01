पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्व और जीवन प्रबंधन:प्रकृति के प्रति आभार जताने का पर्व है गोवर्धन पूजा, ऐसे काम न करें, जिनसे पर्यावरण को नुकसान होता है

28 मिनट पहले
  • श्रीकृष्ण ने तोड़ा था देवराज इंद्र का घमंड, वृंदावन-गोकुल के लोगों ने शुरू की थी गोवर्धन पूजा की परंपरा

रविवार, 15 नवंबर को कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की प्रतिपदा यानी गोवर्धन पूजा है। गोवर्धन पर्वत को गिरीराजजी भी कहा जाता है। गोवर्धन पर्वत की कथा श्रीकृष्ण से जुड़ी हुई है। श्रीकृष्ण ने ही इस पर्वत की पूजा करने की परंपरा शुरू की थी। ये पर्वत उत्तर प्रदेश में मथुरा के पास स्थित है। द्वापर युग में श्रीकृष्ण अवतार के समय भगवान बाल स्वरूप में कई लीलाएं की थीं।

श्रीकृष्ण ने तोड़ा था इंद्र का घमंड

द्वापर युग में वृंदावन, गोकुल और आसपास के क्षेत्रों के लोग देवराज इंद्र की पूजा करते थे। सभी का मानना था कि इंद्र की कृपा से ही अच्छी वर्षा होती है और यहां के लोगों का जीवन चलता है। उस समय बाल कृष्ण ने वृंदावन-गोकुल के लोगों को गोवर्धन पर्वत की पूजा करने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

श्रीकृष्ण ने यहां के लोगों को समझाया कि देवराज इंद्र अच्छी वर्षा करते हैं तो ये उनका कर्तव्य है, इसके लिए उनकी पूजा करने की जरूरत नहीं है। हमें गोवर्धन पर्वत की पूजा करनी चाहिए। क्योंकि, इसी पर्वत से मिलने वाली वनस्पतियों से हमारी गायों का पालन होता है। गाय से हमें दूध मिलता है, इससे हम मक्खन बनाते हैं और इस तरह हमारा जीवन यापन होता है। इसीलिए इंद्र की नहीं, गोवर्धन पर्वत की पूजा करना श्रेष्ठ है।

श्रीकृष्ण के समझाने के बाद सभी ने इंद्र की पूजा बंद कर दी और गोवर्धन पर्वत की पूजा करना शुरू कर दिया। इस बात से इंद्र गुस्सा हो गए, उन्होंने वरुण देव को आदेश दे दिया कि वृंदावन क्षेत्र में भयंकर वर्षा करे। वृंदावन और गोकुल में बारिश की वजह से सबकुछ बर्बाद होने लगा, तब सभी लोग श्रीकृष्ण के पास पहुंचे।

परेशान लोगों का दुख दूर करने के लिए श्रीकृष्ण ने अपने हाथ की सबसे छोटी उंगली पर गोवर्धन पर्वत को उठा लिया और लोगों की वर्षा से रक्षा की। इस तरह श्रीकृष्ण ने इंद्र का घमंड तोड़ दिया।

गोवर्धन पर्वत की पूजा का जीवन प्रबंधन

ये पर्व हमें प्रकृति के प्रति आभार व्यक्त करने का संदेश देता है। प्रकृति हमें जीवन के उपयोग सभी चीजें मुफ्त देती है। पीने के लिए पानी, सांस लेने के लिए शुद्ध हवा, खाने के लिए वनस्पतियां और अन्न, ये सभी चीजें प्रकृति से ही हमें प्राप्त होती हैं। इसके बदले प्रकृति हमसे कुछ नहीं लेती है। इसीलिए हमें ऐसे कामों से बचना चाहिए, जिनसे पर्यावरण को नुकसान पहुंचता है। प्रकृति सुरक्षित रहेगी तो इंसान भी सुरक्षित रहेगा।

कभी भी अपने कर्तव्य कर्म की वजह से घमंड न करें

देवराज इंद्र अपने कर्तव्य को पूरा करते थे और उन्हें इसी बात का घमंड हो गया था। तब श्रीकृष्ण ने उनका अहंकार तोड़ा। ये कथा हमें यही सीख देती है कि कर्तव्य से जुड़े कामों को लेकर कभी भी घमंड नहीं करना चाहिए, वरना हमारी समस्याएं बढ़ सकती हैं। समाज में अपमानित होना पड़ सकता है।

