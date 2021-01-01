पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • Gupta Navratri Will Start From 12 February, Shri Krishna Puja Vidhi, Goddess Durga Puja, Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami 2021

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

27 फरवरी तक माघ मास:12 से शुरू होगी गुप्त नवरात्रि, श्रीकृष्ण, देवी दुर्गा और सरस्वती की पूजा करने का महीना

38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माघ महीना शुरू, इस माह में नदियों में स्नान करने और दान-पुण्य करने की है परंपरा

29 जनवरी से 27 फरवरी तक माघ मास रहेगा। ये हिन्दी पंचांग का 11वां माह है। इस महीने में मौनी अमावस्या, गुप्त नवरात्रि और वसंत पचंमी जैसे पर्व मनाए जाएंगे। उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के अनुसार माघ महीने में भगवान विष्णु और उनके अवतारों की पूजा खासतौर पर करनी चाहिए। इस माह में श्रीकृष्ण के बाल स्वरूप लड्डू गोपाल का दक्षिणावर्ती शंख से अभिषेक करें। पीले चमकीले वस्त्र अर्पित करें और तुलसी के साथ माखन-मिश्री का भोग लगाएं।

रविवार, 31 जनवरी को माघ मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी रहेगी। इसे तिल चतुर्थी भी कहते हैं। इस दिन तिल-गुड़ का दान करें। गणेशजी के लिए व्रत-उपवास करें।

रविवार, 8 फरवरी को माघ कृष्ण पक्ष की एकादशी है। इसे षट्तिला एकादशी कहते हैं। इस दिन तिल का दान करें। भगवान विष्णु के लिए व्रत करें। ऊँ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय नम: मंत्र का जाप करें।

गुरुवार, 11 फरवरी को माघ मास की अमावस्या रहेगी। इसे मौनी अमावस्या कहते हैं। इस दिन पितरों के धूप-ध्यान करें। किसी पवित्र नदी में स्नान और दान-पुण्य करें।

शुक्रवार, 12 फरवरी को कुंभ संक्रांति रहेगी। सूर्य कुंभ राशि में प्रवेश करेगा। इस दिन पवित्र नदियों में स्नान और तीर्थ दर्शन करने का विशेष महत्व है।

सोमवार, 15 फरवरी को माघ शुक्ल चतुर्थी रहेगी। ये तिथि गणेशजी की पूजा करने के लिए बहुत शुभ मानी जाती है। इस दिन गणेशजी के व्रत किया जाता है।

मंगलवार, 16 फरवरी को वसंत पंचमी है। इसी तिथि पर माता सरस्वती प्रकट हुई थीं। इस दिन देवी सरस्वती को केसरिया भात का भोग लगाया जाता है।

मंगलवार, 23 फरवरी को जया एकादशी रहेगी। इस दिन भगवान विष्णु और उनके अवतार श्रीकृष्ण की पूजा करें। बाल गोपाल को तुलसी के साथ माखन-मिश्री का भोग लगाएं।

शनिवार, 27 फरवरी को माघ मास की अंतिम तिथि पूर्णिमा रहेगी। इस दिन पवित्र नदियों में स्नान करें और दान-पुण्य करें। पूर्णिमा पर भगवान सत्यनारायण की कथा करने की भी परंपरा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser