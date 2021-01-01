पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Jeevan mantra
  Dharm
  Hindu Calendar 1 To 7 February 2021 Panchang: February First Week Holiday Festivals Vrat Upavas Teej Tyohar Parva Astrological Events Important Days

तीज-त्योहार का कैलेंडर:फरवरी के पहले हफ्ते में सिर्फ 1 व्रत, इस सप्ताह नहीं रहेगा कोई बड़ा त्योहार

2 दिन पहले
  • इस हफ्ते वाहन और प्रॉपर्टी खरीदी के लिए 2-2 विशेष मुहूर्त, हर तरह की खरीदारी और नए काम की शुरुआत के लिए मिलेंगे 4 दिन

1 से 7 फरवरी के बीच सिर्फ 1 ही व्रत रहेगा। जो कि षटतिला एकादशी है और ये हफ्ते के आखिरी दिन यानी रविवार को किया जाएगा। इस व्रत में तिल का खास इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। पद्म और भविष्य पुराण के मुताबिक इस व्रत को करने से हर तरह के पाप खत्म होते हैं और भगवान विष्णु की कृपा मिलती है।

ज्योतिषीय नजरिये से देखा जाए तो इस हफ्ते की शुरुआत में बुध ग्रह वक्री चाल चलते हुए 3 तारीख को अस्त हो जाएगा और अगले ही दिन एक राशि पीछे की ओर यानी कुंभ से मकर में प्रवेश करेगा। इसके अलावा इस हफ्ते वाहन और प्रॉपर्टी खरीदी के साथ ही रियल एस्टेट में निवेश के 2-2 विशेष मुहूर्त रहेंगे। साथ ही हर तरह की खरीदारी और नए काम की शुरुआत के लिए इस सप्ताह 4 दिन शुभ रहेंगे।

1 से 7 फरवरी तक का पंचांग

तारीख और वार - तिथियां - व्रत-त्योहार 1 फरवरी, सोमवार - माघ कृष्णपक्ष, चतुर्थी 2 फरवरी, मंगलवार - माघ कृष्णपक्ष, पंचमी 3 फरवरी, बुधवार - माघ कृष्णपक्ष, षष्ठी 4 फरवरी, गुरुवार - माघ कृष्णपक्ष, सप्तमी 5 फरवरी, शुक्रवार - माघ कृष्णपक्ष, अष्टमी 6 फरवरी, शनिवार - माघ कृष्णपक्ष, नवमी और दशमी 7 फरवरी, रविवार - माघ कृष्णपक्ष, एकादशी, षट्तिला एकादशी व्रत

ज्योतिषिय नजरिये से ये सप्ताह

2 फरवरी, मंगलवार - रवियोग ( हर तरह की खरीदी और नए कामों की शुरुआत का मुहूर्त ) 3 फरवरी, बुधवार - रवियोग और वाहन खरीदी का विशेष मुहूर्त ( हर तरह की खरीदी और नए कामों की शुरुआत का मुहूर्त ) 4 फरवरी, गुरुवार - वाहन खरीदी का विशेष मुहूर्त 5 फरवरी, शुक्रवार - सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग ( हर तरह की खरीदी और नए कामों की शुरुआत का मुहूर्त ) 6 फरवरी, शनिवार - प्रॉपर्टी खरीदी और रियल एस्टेट में निवेश का शुभ मुहूर्त 7 फरवरी, रविवार - सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग, प्रॉपर्टी खरीदी और रियल एस्टेट में निवेश का शुभ मुहूर्त ( हर तरह की खरीदी और नए कामों की शुरुआत का मुहूर्त )

