पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परंपराएं:माघ मास में तीर्थ-स्नान और तिल दान से बढ़ता है पुण्य, इस महीने के व्रत और पर्व बढ़ाते हैं सकारात्मकता

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महाभारत समेत पद्म, स्कंद, भविष्य और ब्रह्मवैवर्त पुराण में बताया गया है माघ महीने का महत्व

हिंदू केलेंडर का 11वां चंद्रमास यानी माघ महीना 27 फरवरी तक रहेगा। इस बार ये महीना अश्लेषा नक्षत्र से शुरू हुआ है। इसमें पूर्णिमा पर मघा नक्षत्र होने के कारण ऋषि-मुनियों ने इसका नाम माघ रखा गया है। इस महीने में कई बड़े व्रत और पर्व आते हैं। जिनमें तीर्थ स्नान, दान और पूजा-पाठ करने से जाने-अनजाने में हुए पाप खत्म होते हैं और पुण्य फल भी मिलता है।

पद्म पुराण में कहा गया है कि माघ महीने में जप, होम और दान का विशेष महत्व है। इन तीन चीजों को अपने रोजमर्रा में शामिल करन विशेष हैं। माघ महीने में सूर्योदय से पहले नहाने, कई तरह का दान करने और भगवान विष्णु का स्तोत्र पाठ करने से भगवान विष्णु की विशेष कृपा मिलती है।

माघ महीने की परंपराएं
व्रत और पूजा: माघ महीने में भगवान विष्णु के वासुदेव रूप की पूजा की जाती है। साथ ही उगते हुए सूरज को अर्घ्य देना चाहिए। इस महीने सूर्य के त्वष्टा रूप की पूजा करनी चाहिए। पुराणों में बताया गया है कि इस महीने में भगवान कृष्ण और शिवजी की पूजा भी करनी चाहिए। शिव पूजा में तिल के तेल का दीपक लगाने से शारीरिक परेशानियां नहीं होती। धर्म ग्रंथों में कहा गया है कि माघ महीने के दौरान मंगल और गुरुवार का व्रत करने का विशेष फल मिलता है।

स्नान-दान: महाभारत और अन्य पुराणों में कहा गया है कि इस महीने में सूर्योदय से पहले उठकर गंगा या अन्य पवित्र नदियों में स्नान करना चाहिए। लेकिन महामारी के दौर को देखते हुए विद्वानों का कहना है कि ऐसा न हो पाए तो घर पर ही पानी में गंगाजल की कुछ बूंदे डालकर नहाने से तीर्थ स्नान का पुण्य मिल जाता है। साथ ही पानी में तिल डालकर नहाना चाहिए। इससे कई जन्मों के पाप खत्म होते हैं। इस महीने तांबे के बर्तन में तिल भरकर दान करना चाहिए।

व्रत और पर्व
माघ महीने में आने वाले व्रत और पर्व सकारात्मकता बढ़ाते हैं। इनमें गुप्त नवरात्र, वसंत पंचमी, एकादशी, अमावस्या और पूर्णिमा पूर्णिमा के मौके पर स्नान-दान की परंपरा है। ऋषि-मुनियों की बनाई इन परंपराओं से आपसी प्रेम, सहयोग, त्याग, दया और खुशी की भावना बढ़ती है।

माघ महीने के खास तीज-त्योहार
व्रत और पर्वतारीख
षटतिला एकादशी7 फरवरी, रविवार
मौनी अमावस्या11 फरवरी, गुरुवार
गुप्त नवरात्र12 से 21 फरवरी तक
बसंत पंचमी16 फरवरी, मंगलवार
रथ सप्तमी19 फरवरी, शुक्रवार
भीष्म अष्टमी20 फरवरी, शनिवार
जया एकादशी23 फरवरी, मंगलवार
माघी पूर्णिमा27 फरवरी, शनिवार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें