नवंबर का आखिरी हफ्ता:हिंदू कैलेंडर के मुताबिक इस सप्ताह खत्म होगा चातुर्मास, 29 तारीख तक रहेंगे 5 बड़े व्रत-त्योहार

एक घंटा पहले
  • ज्योतिषीय नजरिये से भी खास है ये सप्ताह, लगातार 6 दिन तक रहेंगे शुभ योग, बुध का राशि परिवर्तन भी होगा

हिंदू कैलेंडर के मुताबिक नवंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते में 5 दिन व्रत और त्योहार रहेंगे। इस सप्ताह देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी के दिन चातुर्मास भी खत्म हो जाएगा। इसके बाद शादियों का दौर शुरू हो जाएगा। साथ ही मकान के मुहूर्त और अन्य मांगलिक काम भी हो सकेंगे। अक्षय नवमी से शुरू हो रहे इस सप्ताह में अगले दिन यानी दशमी तिथि पर कंस वध, देव उठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी विवाह, त्रयोदशी पर प्रदोष और हफ्ते के आखिरी वैकुंठ चतुर्दशी जैसे व्रत-त्योहार मनाए जाएंगे। ज्योतिषीय नजरिये से भी ये हफ्ता खास रहेगा क्योंकि इस सप्ताह लगातार 6 दिनों तक शुभ योग बन रहे हैं। जिनमें खरीदारी और अन्य महत्वपूर्ण काम किए जा सकेंगे। वहीं, सप्ताह के आखिरी में बुध ग्रह राशि बदलकर वृश्चिक में आ जाएगा। जिसका शुभ-अशुभ प्रभाव सभी राशियों पर पड़ेगा।

23 से 29 नवंबर तक का पंचांग

23 नवंबर, सोमवार - कार्तिक शुक्लपक्ष, अक्षय नवमी 24 नवंबर, मंगलवार - कार्तिक शुक्लपक्ष, दशमी, कंस वध 25 नवंबर, बुधवार - कार्तिक शुक्लपक्ष, एकादशी, देव प्रबोधिनी 26 नवंबर, गुरुवार - कार्तिक शुक्लपक्ष, द्वादशी, 27 नवंबर, शुक्रवार - कार्तिक शुक्लपक्ष, द्वादशी और त्रयोदशी, प्रदोष व्रत 28 नवंबर, शनिवार - कार्तिक शुक्लपक्ष, त्रयोदशी 29 नवंबर, रविवार - कार्तिक शुक्लपक्ष, चतुर्दशी वैकुंठ चतुर्दशी

ज्योतिषीय नजरिये से ये सप्ताह

23 नवंबर, सोमवार - रवियोग 24 नवंबर, मंगलवार - सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग, रवियोग 25 नवंबर, बुधवार - रवियोग 26 नवंबर, गुरुवार - सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग 27 नवंबर, शुक्रवार - सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग 28 नवंबर, शनिवार - रवियोग, बुध का राशि परिवर्तन, वृश्चिक में

