सेहत का पर्व धनतेरस:भगवान धन्वंतरि ने संसार को दिया अमृत और बीमारियों से बचने के लिए आयुर्वेद का ज्ञान

15 मिनट पहले
  • उत्पत्ति के वक्त भगवान धन्वंतरि के हाथों में कलश होने से धनतेरस पर शुरू हुई बर्तन खरीदने की परंपरा

आज 12 नवंबर से पांच दिनों का दीपोत्सव पर्व शुरू हो गया है। पौराणिक मान्यताओं के मुताबिक, शरद पूर्णिमा को चंद्रमा, कार्तिक द्वादशी को कामधेनु गाय, त्रयोदशी को धन्वंतरि, चतुर्दशी को मां काली और अमावस्या को लक्ष्मी माता समुद्र से उत्पन्न हुई थीं। कार्तिक कृष्ण त्रयोदशी को धन्वंतरि के प्रकट होने से धनतेरस मनाया जाता है। कहा जाता है कि समुद्र मंथन के समय धन्वंतरि ने संसार को अमृत दिया किया था।

कराया था आयुर्वेद से परिचय भगवान धन्वंतरि देवताओं के वैद्य अश्विनी कुमारों का ही अवतार हैं। प्राकट्य के समय धन्वंतरि के चार हाथों में अमृत कलश, औषधि, शंख और चक्र थे। प्रकट होते ही उन्होंने आयुर्वेद का परिचय कराया। आयुर्वेद के संबंध में कहा जाता है कि सर्वप्रथम ब्रह्मा ने एक लाख श्लोक वाले आयुर्वेद की रचना की जिसे अश्विनी कुमारों ने सीखा और इंद्र को सिखाया। इंद्र ने इससे धन्वंतरि को कुशल बनाया।

मिलता है स्वास्थ्य लाभ धनतेरस के दिन भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा करने से न केवल स्वास्थ्य लाभ मिलता है, बल्कि कई रोगों से भी छुटकारा पाया जा सकता है। इस दिन मन से भगवान की पूजा करें तो आयुर्वेद का लाभ मिल सकता है। कहा जाता है कि जिस व्यक्ति की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता कम हो गई है और दवा का असर नहीं हो पाता है, तो धन्वंतरि की विधिवत पूजा से लाभ प्राप्त किया जा सकता है।

बर्तन खरीदने की परंपरा धनत्रयोदशी में धन शब्द को धन-संपत्ति और धन्वंतरि दोनों से ही जोड़कर देखा जाता है। उत्पत्ति के वक्त भगवान धन्वंतरि के हाथों में कलश होने के कारण ही उनके प्राकट्य दिवस के मौके पर बर्तन खरीदने की परंपरा की शुरुआत हुई। इस दिन कुबेर की पूजा होने से सोने-चांदी के आभूषण भी खरीदे जाते हैं। दीपावली की रात लक्ष्मी-गणेश की पूजा के लिए लोग उनकी मूर्तियां भी धनतेरस पर घर ले आते हैं।

