पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

करवा चौथ पर्व:पूजा के लिए 2 और चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य के लिए 1 मुहूर्त, रात 8:55 तक हर जगह दिखेगा चांद

27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 7 शुभ योगों में पूजा और व्रत करने से अखंड सौभाग्य के साथ बढ़ेगी समृद्धि

कार्तिक महीने के शुक्लपक्ष की चतुर्थी यानी आज करवा चौथ व्रत मनाया जा रहा है। सुहागिन महिलाएं निर्जला व्रत रखकर पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना करेंगी। ये व्रत आज सूर्योदय से शुरू हो गया है और शाम को चांद निकलने तक रखा जाएगा। शाम को चंद्रमा के दर्शन करके अर्घ्य अर्पित करने के बाद पति के हाथ से पानी पीकर महिलाएं व्रत खोलेंगी। इस व्रत में चतुर्थी माता और गणेशजी की भी पूजा की जाती है। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र के मुताबिक इस बार करवा चौथ पर ग्रहों की स्थिति भी खास है। जिससे 7 शुभ योग बन रहे हैं। ग्रहों की ऐसी स्थिति पिछले 100 सालों में नहीं बनी।

व्रत का महत्व
पं. मिश्र बताते हैं कि शुभ ग्रह-योग में की गई पूजा से विशेष फल मिलता है। बुधवार होने से इस व्रत का फल और बढ़ जाएगा। इसके प्रभाव से पति-पत्नी में प्रेम बढ़ेगा। 7 शुभ योगों में पूजा करने से महिलाओं को व्रत का पूरा फल मिलेगा। इस योग के प्रभाव से अखंड सौभाग्य के साथ ही समृद्धि भी प्राप्त होगी। इस व्रत को करने से स्वास्थ्य अच्छा रहेगा और परिवार में सुख भी बढ़ेगा।

करवा चौथ पूजा मुहूर्त
शाम 5:25 से 5:45 तक
शाम 5:35 से 6:50 तक

करवा चौथ की पूजा सामग्री

  1. चौथ माता और शिव परिवार की पूजा के लिए थाली में अबीर, गुलाल, कुमकुम, हल्दी, मेहंदी, कलावा, जनेउ जोड़ा, फूल, चावल, चंदन, इत्र, घी का दीपक, अगरबत्ती नारियल और मिठाई होनी चाहिए।
  2. चंद्रमा की पूजा के लिए थाली में छलनी, अर्घ्य देने के लिए करवे में जल और व्रत खोलने के लिए पानी एवं मिठाई होनी चाहिए।
  3. कुछ जगह पर स्थानीय परंपराओं के मुताबिक खील से भरे करवे रखे जाते हैं। मीठी मट्ठी का भी महत्व बताया है। साथ ही सुहाग से जुड़ी सामग्री जैसे-बिंदी, सिंदूर, चूड़ियां होती हैं।
  4. सास या घर में मौजूद कोई बुजुर्ग महिला हो तो उनके लिए कपड़े भी रखे जाते हैं। करवा माता की पूजा और कथा पढ़ने के बाद ये सारी चीजें अपनी सास या घर की बुजुर्ग विवाहित महिला को दी जाती है।

करवा चौथ व्रत और पूजा विधि

  1. सुबह जल्दी उठकर नहाने के बाद पति की लंबी उम्र और बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के साथ ही अखंड सौभाग्य के लिए संकल्प लें।
  2. इस दिन अपनी शक्ति के हिसाब से निराहार यानी बिना कुछ खाए-पिए रहें। ऐसा न हो पाए तो थोड़ा बहुत फलाहार किया जा सकता है।
  3. शाम को जहां पूजा करनी है, वहां एक लाल कपड़ा बिछाकर उस पर भगवान शिव-पार्वती, स्वामी कार्तिकेय और भगवान श्रीगणेश की स्थापना करें।
  4. चौथ माता की फोटो लगाएं और पूजा के स्थान पर मिट्टी का करवा भी रखें।
  5. करवे में थोड़ा सा पानी भरें और दीपक से ढंककर एक रुपए का सिक्का रखें। इसके ऊपर लाल कपड़ा रखें।
  6. पूजा सामग्री से सभी देवताओं की पूजा करें। लड्डुओं का भोग लगाएं और आरती करें।

चंद्रमा और सौभाग्य पूजा विधि

  1. जब चंद्र उदय हो जाए तो चंद्रमा की पूजा करें। चंद्रमा को जल चढ़ाएं यानी अर्घ्य दें। फिर चंदन, अक्षत, अबीर, गुलाल, फूल और अन्य पूजन सामग्री भी चढ़ाएं।
  2. इसके बाद अपने पति के पैर छुएं। उनके मस्तक पर तिलक लगाएं। पति की माता यानी अपनी सासू मां को अपना करवा भेंट कर आशीर्वाद लें।
  3. सास न हो तो अपने से उम्र में बड़ी या मां समान परिवार की किसी अन्य सुहागिन महिला को करवा भेंट करें। इसके बाद परिवार के साथ भोजन करें।
  4. करवा चौथ पर पूजन की ये सामान्य विधि है। अपने-अपने रीति-रिवाजों और क्षेत्रों के हिसाब से भी पूजा की जा सकती है।

करवा चौथ कथा
एक साहूकार के सात बेटे और उनकी एक बहन करवा थी। सभी भाई बहन से बहुत प्यार करते थे। शादी के बाद उनकी बहन मायके आई तो बहुत परेशान थी।
भाई खाना खाने बैठे और बहन से भी खाने को बोला, बहन ने बताया कि उसका करवा चौथ का निर्जल व्रत है और वह खाना सिर्फ चंद्रमा को देखकर उसे अर्घ्‍य देकर ही खा सकती है।
चंद्रमा नहीं निकला तो वह भूख-प्यास से परेशान थी। सबसे छोटे भाई से बहन की हालत देखी नहीं गई।
उसने दूर पीपल के पेड़ पर दीपक जलाकर छलनी की ओट में रख दिया। जिसे दूर से देखने पर ऐसा लगने लगा कि जैसे चतुर्थी का चांद हो।
भाई बहन को बताया कि चंद्रमा उदय हो गया। अर्घ्य देकर भोजन कर लो। बहन ने उसे चंद्रमा समझकर अर्घ्‍य देकर खाना खाने लगी।
लेकिन तीसरा टुकड़ा खाते ही उसे अपने पति की मृत्यु की खबर मिलती है।
इससे वो दुखी हो जाती है। तब उसकी भाभी उसे सच्चाई बताती है कि करवा चौथ का व्रत गलत तरीके से टूटने पर देवता उससे नाराज हो गए हैं और ऐसा हुआ है।
सच्चाई जानने के बाद बहन करवा ने अपने पति का अंतिम संस्कार नहीं होने दिया। वह पूरे एक साल तक अपने पति के शव के पास बैठी रही।
इस तरह वो अपने किए का प्रायश्चित करती रही और चौथ माता से बार-बार विनती करती रही।
इसके बाद देवी मां उससे प्रसन्न हुई और उसके पति को जीवन का वरदान दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें