पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat 2020, Moonrise Time Today Update; Nikalne Ka Samay In Rajasthan Jaipur, Madhya Pradesh Indore Bhopal, Haryana, Delhi, Mumbai

करवा चौथ आज:चतुर्थी पर क्यों करना पड़ता है चंद्रमा का ज्यादा इंतजार, सबसे पहले इटानगर और सबसे देरी से पणजी में दिखेगा चांद

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चंद्रमा न दिखे तो चंद्रोदय का समय देखकर की जा सकती है पूजा और व्रत भी खोल सकते हैं

आज करवा चौथ है। पति की लंबी उम्र और समृद्धि की कामना से महिलाएं पूरे दिन बिना भोजन और पानी पिए व्रत रखेंगी। शाम को चंद्रमा के दर्शन कर अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। इस दिन सबसे ज्यादा इंतजार चांद के निकलने का होता है। अमूमन चांद जल्दी निकलता है, लेकिन चौथ के दिन ही इसके निकलने का समय सबसे ज्यादा होता है। महिलाओं को काफी इंतजार करना पड़ता है। इसके पीछे भौगोलिक और ज्योतिषीय कारण है कि ऐसा क्यों होता है?

खगोल विज्ञान में चंद्रमा और पृथ्वी की गति है कारण

- पूर्णिमा पर सूर्य और चंद्रमा 180 डिग्री पर होते हैं, यानी ठीक आमने-सामने। इसलिए, पूर्णिमा पर सूर्य के डूबते ही चंद्रमा पूर्व से उदय होता है। - चंद्रमा, पृथ्वी की और पृथ्वी, सूर्य की परिक्रमा करते हुए आगे बढ़ती है। - पृथ्वी की तेज गति की वजह से चंद्रमा रोज करीब 12 डिग्री पृथ्वी से पीछे हो जाता है। - इस तरह चतुर्थी तिथि पर चंद्रमा पृथ्वी से करीब 48 डिग्री पीछे और आकार में छोटा हो जाता है। - अपनी दूरी को पूरा करने में चंद्रमा को रोज लगभग 48 मिनट ज्यादा लगते हैं। - इस कारण चौथ पर सूर्यास्त के बाद करीब 2:30 घंटे की देरी से चंद्रमा दिखता है।

चंद्रमा न दिखे तब भी हो सकती है पूजा
काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र बताते हैं कि सूर्य और चंद्रमा कभी अस्त नहीं होते, बल्कि पृथ्वी के घूमने की वजह से बस दिखाई नहीं देते हैं। ऐसे में ज्योतिषीय गणना की मदद से चंद्रमा के दिखने का समय निकाला जाता है। जिसे आम भाषा में चंद्रोदय कहते हैं। इसलिए करवा चौथ पर चंद्रमा दिखने के बताए गए समय के मुताबिक पूजा की जाती है। देश के कुछ हिस्सों में भौगोलिक स्थिति या मौसम की खराबी की वजह से चंद्रमा दिखाई नहीं देता है, अगर चंद्रमा दिखाई नहीं दे तो पंचांग में बताए गए समय के अनुसार चंद्रमा निकलने की दिशा की ओर पूजा कर लेनी चाहिए और चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देना चाहिए। ऐसा करने से दोष नहीं लगता है।

महाभारत में चंद्रमा पूजा और व्रत
पं. मिश्रा के मुताबिक, महाभारत काल से ये व्रत किया जा रहा है। कृष्ण के कहने पर द्रोपदी ने अर्जुन के लिए इस व्रत को किया था। अज्ञातवास में अर्जुन तपस्या करने नीलगिरि पर्वत पर चले गए थे। द्रौपदी ने अर्जुन की रक्षा के लिए भगवान कृष्ण से मदद मांगी। उन्होंने द्रौपदी को वैसा ही उपवास रखने को कहा, जैसा माता पार्वती ने भगवान शिव के लिए रखा था। द्रौपदी ने ऐसा ही किया और कुछ ही समय के पश्चात अर्जुन सुरक्षित वापस लौट आए। इस व्रत में द्रोपदी ने भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की पूजा चंद्रमा के रूप में की थी।

रामचरितमानस में चंद्रमा की पूजा
रामचरितमानस के लंका कांड के मुताबिक, श्रीराम जब समुद्र पार कर लंका पहुंचे, तो उन्होंने साथियों से चंद्रमा के बीच मौजूद कालेपन के बारे में पूछा। सबने अपने विवेक के मुताबिक जवाब दिए। श्रीराम ने समझाते हुए कहा कि चंद्रमा और विष समुद्र मंथन से निकले थे। विष चंद्रमा का भाई है। इसलिए उसने विष को अपने ह्रदय में जगह दी है। अपनी विषयुक्त किरणों को फैलाकर वह वियोगी नर-नारियों को जलाता है। यानी पति-पत्नी में अलगाव भी करवाता है।

इसलिए पति-पत्नी को इस कामना के साथ चंद्रमा की पूजा करनी चाहिए कि पति-पत्नी में दूरी न हो। इसी वजह से करवा चौथ पर चंद्रमा की पूजा की जाती है।

अच्छी फसल की कामना के लिए यह व्रत शुरू हुआ
पं. मिश्रा बताते हैं कि यह त्योहार रबी फसल की शुरुआत में होता है। इस वक्त गेहूं की बुवाई भी की जाती है। गेहूं के बीज को मिट्टी के बड़े बर्तन में रखा जाता है, जिसे करवा भी कहते हैं। इसलिए जानकारों का मत है कि यह पूजा अच्छी फसल की कामना के लिए शुरू हुई थी। बाद में महिलाएं सुहाग के लिए व्रत रखने लगीं। ये भी कहा जाता है कि पहले सैन्य अभियान खूब होते थे। सैनिक ज्यादातर समय घर से बाहर रहते थे। ऐसे में पत्नियां अपने पति की सुरक्षा के लिए करवा चौथ का व्रत रखने लगीं।

सबसे पहले इटानगर और आखिरी में पणजी में दिखेगा चंद्रमा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें