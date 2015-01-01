पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दक्षिण का विष्णु तीर्थ:600 साल से ज्यादा पुराना है कूडल अझगर मंदिर, जमीन पर नहीं पड़ती इसके शिखर की परछाई

  • आठ हिस्सों में बना है इस मंदिर का शिखर यहां बैठी हुई मुद्रा में है भगवान विष्णु की 6 फीट उंची मूर्ति

तमिलनाडु के मदुरई शहर को प्राचीन मंदिरों के लिए जाना जाता है। यहां भगवान विष्णु को समर्पित कूडल अझगर मंदिर स्थित है। यह दक्षिण भारत के प्रमुख प्राचीन मंदिरों में से एक है। इसे बड़ी ही खूबसूरती के साथ अलग-अलग रंगों से सजाया गया है। यहां मिले शिलालेखों के मुताबिक ये मंदिर करीब 600 सालों से ज्यादा पुराना है। बताया जाता है कि 12 वीं से 14वीं शताब्दी के बीच इस मंदिर को मूल रूप से पंड्या राजवंश के राजाओं ने बनाया था। बाद में विजयनगर और मदुरै के राजाओं ने 16वीं शताब्दी में मंदिर के मुख्य हॉल और अन्य मंदिरों का निर्माण करवाया।

6 फीट की प्रतिमा
यह एक वैष्णव मंदिर है। मंदिर के अंदर भगवान विष्णु की बैठी हुई, खड़ी और लेटी हुई मुद्रा में मूर्तियां हैं, जो कि ग्रेनाइट से बनी हुई हैं। बैठी हुई मुद्रा में स्थापित प्रतिमा 6 फीट ऊंची है। श्रीदेवी और भूदेवी की प्रतिमा भगवान की मूर्ति के दोनों तरफ स्थापित हैं। मंदिर के अंदर लकड़ी की नक्काशी भी की गई है तथा जिसमें भगवान राम का राज्याभिषेक समारोह दर्शाया गया है। खास बात यह है कि मंदिर के शिखर के परछाई जमीन पर नहीं पड़ती है।

सोमका राक्षस के वध के लिए बने कूडल अझगर
यह मंदिर भगवान विष्णु के 108 दिव्य स्थानों में से एक है। माना जाता है कि इस जगह पर भगवान विष्णु कूडल अझगर के रूप में राक्षस सोमका को मारने के लिए प्रकट हुए थे, इस राक्षस ने भगवान ब्रह्मा से चार वेदों को चुरा लिया था। ब्रह्मांड पुराण के सातवें अध्याय में भी इस जगह का जिक्र किया गया है।

पांच-स्तरीय राजगोपुरम
मंदिर के चारों ओर एक ग्रेनाइट दीवार है, जो इसके अंदर के सभी मंदिरों को घेरे हुए है। मंदिर में पांच स्तरीय राजगोपुरम है। मंदिर का शिखर आठ हिस्सों में बना हुआ है, जिसमें ऋषियों, दशावतार, लक्ष्मी नरसिम्हा, लक्ष्मी नारायण और नारायणमूर्ति के चित्र हैं। इस मंदिर में नवग्रहम अर्थात नौ ग्रह देवताओं की मूर्तियां भी स्थापित हैं। ऐसा माना जाता है कि ये नौ ग्रह ब्रह्मांड में प्रत्येक वस्तु को प्रभावित करते हैं।

