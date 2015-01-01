पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रमा एकादशी:दीपावली से पहले इस दिन व्रत और पूजा से भगवान विष्णु के साथ लक्ष्मी जी भी होती हैं प्रसन्न

  • पद्म पुराण के मुताबिक रमा एकादशी का व्रत करने से खत्म हो जाते हैं हर तरह के पाप

कार्तिक महीने में कृष्ण पक्ष की एकादशी को रमा एकादशी का व्रत किया जाता है। दीपावली के चार दिन पहले आने वाली इस एकादशी पर भगवान विष्णु के साथ लक्ष्मी जी के रमा रूप की पूजा की जाती है। इसलिए इसे रमा एकादशी कहा जाता है। पद्म पुराण में इस व्रत का महत्व बताया गया है। कई जगहों पर इस दिन से ही लक्ष्मी पूजा की शुरुआत हो जाती है और दीपावली पर महापूजा की जाती है। इस एकादशी व्रत से ब्रह्महत्या जैसे महापाप भी दूर हो जाते हैं। इस बार ये एकादशी 11 नवंबर, बुधवार को है। इस व्रत के प्रभाव से सभी पाप नष्ट हो जाते हैं। सौभाग्यवती स्त्रियों के लिए यह व्रत सुख और सौभाग्य देने वाला माना गया है।

व्रत और पूजा की विधि

  1. सुबह जल्दी उठकर नहाएं और पूजा के साथ व्रत का संकल्प लें।
  2. इस दिन बिना कुछ खाए पिए या फिर एक समय फलाहार कर के व्रत किया जा सकता है।
  3. भगवान विष्णु और लक्ष्मीजी की पूजा करें।
  4. भगवान को भोग लगाएं और प्रसाद बांट दें।
  5. ब्राह्मण भोजन करवाएं।

व्रत की कथा श्री पद्म पुराण के अनुसार

  1. मुचुकुंद नाम के एक राजा थे। उनकी चंद्रभागा नाम की बेटी थी। जिसका विवाह राजा चंद्रसेन के बेटे शोभन के साथ हुआ था।
  2. एक दिन शोभन अपने ससुर राजा मुचुकुंद के घर आया। उस दिन एकादशी थी। शोभन ने एकादशी का व्रत का संकल्प किया।
  3. चंद्रभागा को चिंता हुई कि पति भूखा कैसे रहेगा। राज्य में सभी एकादशी का व्रत रखते थे और कोई अन्न नहीं खाता था।
  4. शोभन ने व्रत रख लिया। लेकिन वह भूख, प्यास सहन न कर सका और उसकी मृत्यु हो गई। इससे चंद्रभागा बहुत दु:खी हुई।
  5. शोभन को रमा एकादशी व्रत के प्रभाव से अगले जन्म में उसी शरीर के साथ मंदराचल पर्वत के शिखर पर उत्तम देवनगर मिला। गंधर्व उसकी स्तुति करते थे और अप्सराएं सेवा में लगी रहती थीं।
  6. एक दिन जब राजा मुचुकुंद मंदराचल पर्वत पर आए तो उन्होंने अपने दामाद का वैभव देखा। वापस जाकर उन्होंने चंद्रभागा को सब बताया तो वो बहुत प्रसन्न हुई।
  7. फिर वो अपने पति के पास चली गई और अपनी भक्ति और रमा एकादशी के प्रभाव से शोभन के साथ सुखपूर्वक रहने लगी।

इस एकादशी का महत्व
पुराणों के मुताबिक रमा एकादशी व्रत से कामधेनु और चिंतामणि के समान फल मिलता है। इस व्रत को करने से समृद्धि और संपन्नता बढ़ती है। इस व्रत से लक्ष्मीजी प्रसन्न होती हैं। पद्म पुराण का कहना है कि रमा एकादशी व्रत करने से भगवान विष्णु की कृपा भी मिलती है। जिसके प्रभाव से हर तरह के पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं। मृत्यु के बाद विष्णु लोक मिलता है।

