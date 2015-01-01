पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐसा क्यों?:देवउठनी एकादशी पर जागते हैं भगवान विष्णु, कैसे होती है देवताओं के दिन और रात की गणना?

एक घंटा पहले
  • 25 नवंबर से शुरू हो जाएंगी शादियां और अन्य मांगलिक काम
  • शंखासुर का वध करने के बाद भगवान विष्णु ने किया चार माह तक किया था विश्राम

बुधवार, 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी है। इस दिन भगवान विष्णु चार महीने की योग निद्रा से जागते हैं। हर साल कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की ग्यारस को देवउठनी या देवप्रबोधिनी एकादशी कहते हैं। जिन चार महीने भगवान विष्णु सोते हैं, उन्हें चातुर्मास कहा जाता है। इस साल अधिक मास था, इस वजह से चातुर्मास पांच महीने का था। देवउठनी एकादशी से शादियां और अन्य सभी शुभ काम शुरू हो जाते हैं। इसके बाद भगवान विष्णु 20 जुलाई 2021 को देवशयनी एकादशी से फिर विश्राम करेंगे।

उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के अनुसार भगवान विष्णु के जागने और सोने के संबंध में कई तरह की मान्यताएं प्रचलित हैं। देवताओं के दिन-रात की गणना इंसानों के दिन-रात से अलग है। कहा जाता है कि सतयुग में भगवान विष्णु ने शंखासुर नाम के असुर का वध किया था। असुर से युद्ध की वजह से वे थक गए। इसके बाद भगवान ने करीब चार महीने आराम किया।

इंसानों के दिन-रात चार-चार प्रहर के

चार-चार प्रहर मिलकर इंसानों के दिन-रात बनते हैं। एक प्रहर मतलब 3 घंटे का समय। इस तरह चार प्रहर का दिन यानी 12 घंटे का दिन और चार प्रहर की ही रात। पंद्रह दिन का एक पक्ष (पखवाड़ा) होता है। जो शुक्ल और कृष्ण पक्ष के नाम से जाना जाता है। दो पखवाड़ों का एक महीना होता है। इस एक महीने को पितरों (मृतात्माओं) का एक दिन माना जाता है।

दो महीने की एक ऋतु होती है। इस तरह साल में छह ऋतुएं यानी मौसम होते हैं, ये ऋतुएं वसंत (गर्मी से पहले), ग्रीष्म (गर्मी), वर्षा, शरद (बारीश के बाद), हेमंत (सर्दियों के पहले) और शिशिर (सर्दी का मौसम) हैं। छह महीने का एक अयन (आधा साल) होता है। सूर्य की स्थिति के अनुसार उत्तरायन और दक्षिणायन, ये दो अयन होते हैं। ये दोनों अयन मिलकर देवताओं के एक दिन और एक रात के बराबर होते हैं। उत्तरायण में देवताओं का दिन और दक्षिणायन में रात होती है।

सूर्य की स्थिति से देखें तो मकर से मिथुन राशि तक जब सूर्य रहता है तो इसे उत्तरायण कहा जाता है, सूर्य 15 जनवरी से मकर राशि में आएगा, मतलब इस दिन से उत्तरायण शुरू होगा जो सूर्य के कर्क में जाने तक उत्तरायण रहेगा। 15 जनवरी से 15 जुलाई तक उत्तरायण रहेगा। वहीं, 16 जुलाई से सूर्य कर्क राशि में आएगा और दक्षिणायन शुरू होगा जो 14 जनवरी 2022 तक सूर्य के धनु राशि में रहने तक रहेगा। यही देवताओं के दिन रात हैं। उत्तरायण दिन है, दक्षिणायन रात है।

