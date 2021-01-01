पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ संयोग:छठ तिथि बढ़ने से 10 दिन के रहेंगे गुप्त नवरात्र; कुंभ संक्रांति से होगी शुरुआत, गुरु-शुक्र तारा उदय रहना भी शुभ

  • गुप्त नवरात्र के दौरान रहेगी ग्रहों की शुभ स्थिति, शुक्र, मंगल और बुध की चाल में होगा बदलाव

इस महीने कुंभ संक्रांति के साथ ही गुप्त नवरात्र की शुरुआत हो रही है। माघ महीने में आने वाली ये नवरात्रि हिंदू पंचांग के 4 नवरात्र में आखिर होती है। इस बार माघ महीने के शुक्लपक्ष में ग्रह-नक्षत्रों का विशेष संयोग बनने से ये गुप्त नवरात्र और भी खास हो गए हैं। इस बार गुरु और शुक्र तारा उदय रहते हुए गुप्त नवरात्र 9 की जगह 10 दिन के रहेंगे।

नवरात्रि के दौरान ऋतु परिवर्तन भी होगा। साथ ही साधना और पूजा-पाठ के लिए ग्रहों की विशेष स्थिति बन रही है। जिससे इसका शुभ फल कई गुना बढ़ जाएगा। माघ की गुप्त नवरात्रि की शुरुआत इस बार गुरु के उदय के साथ होगी। गुरु तारा उदय होने से यह पर्व ज्यादा शुभ और साधकों के लिए फलदायी रहेगा। गुप्त नवरात्रि 10 दिन की होने से सभी दस महाविद्या की साधना की जाएगी।

साल में चार नवरात्रि
हिंदू कैलेंडर के मुताबिक, एक साल में 4 नवरात्र होते हैं। इनमें चैत्र और अश्विन महीने में प्रकट नवरात्रि होती है, वहीं, माघ और आषाढ़ महीने में आने वाली नवरात्र को गुप्त माना जाता है। माघ की नवरात्रि 12 फरवरी से शुरू होगी तथा 21 को पूर्ण होगी। इस तरह 10 दिन गुप्त नवरात्रि का पर्व रहेगा।

छठ तिथि बढ़ने से 10 दिन के नवरात्र
काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र के मुताबिक, गुप्त नवरात्रि साधना कर सिद्धि पाने वालों के लिए मान्य है। यह गुप्त नवरात्रि गुरु के उदय के साथ शुरू हो रही है, इसलिए साधकों के लिए यह ज्यादा शुभ है। षष्ठी तिथि दो दिन होने से नवरात्रि दस दिन है। गुरु का उदय शुभ होता है। गुरु के उदय के साथ नवरात्रि शुरू होने से इस समय की जाने वाली साधना, पूजा, पाठ की सिद्धि मिलने की मान्यता है। गुरु सामाजिक, राजनीतिक और आर्थिक क्षेत्र में स्थिरता देते हैं। इसलिए गुरु के उदय से देश में शांति और स्थिरता रहेगी।

कुंभ संक्रांति से नवरात्र शुरू
12 फरवरी को सूर्य मकर से कुंभ राशि में प्रवेश करेगा। इस दिन कुंभ संक्रांति पर्व मनाया जाएगा। कुंभ संक्रांति के साथ ही गुप्त नवरात्र की शुरुआत होना शुभ रहेगा। इस संक्रांति पर्व पर स्नान-दान, पूजा-पाठ और जप का बहुत महत्व है। इस दिन नवरात्र का संयोग बनने से किए गए स्नान और दान का बहुत पुण्य मिलता है। जिसका फल कई जन्मों तक मिलता है।

गुरु और शुक्र तारा उदय
गुप्त नवरात्र शुरू होते समय शुक्र तारा उदय रहेगा। इसके बाद 16 फरवरी को भी गुरु तारा उदय हो जाएगा। गुरु और शुक्र तारा उदय रहते समय किए गए शुभ और मांगलिक कामों का पूरा फल मिलता है। इस दौरान खरीदारी और नए कामों की शुरुआत भी की जाती है। इसी नवरात्र में पंचमी तिथि पर देवी सरस्वती का प्राकट्योत्सव मनाया जाएगा। साथ ही इस नवरात्र में शिशिर ऋतु खत्म होगी और वसंत शुरू हो जाएगा।

ग्रह-नक्षत्र की स्थिति: साधकों के लिए सिद्धि का अवसर
नवरात्रि के समय कुंभ राशि में सूर्य और शुक्र मकर राशि में, बुध, गुरु, शनि वृषभ राशि में, मंगल के साथ राहु और वृश्चिक राशि में केतु, मिथुन राशि में चंद्रमा रहेगा। यह ग्रह स्थिति भी साधकों को सिद्धि के लिए अनुकूल है। उजागर नवरात्रि में 9 महाविद्या की साधना की जाती हैं और गुप्त नवरात्रि में 10 महाविद्या की साधना होती है। बढ़ती हुई नवरात्रि देश और समाज के लिए सुख संपत्ति का सूचक मानी जाती है।

