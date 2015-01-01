पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली आज:लक्ष्मी पूजा में करें देवी के 12 नामों का जाप, पूजन करते समय माता को लाल गुलाब चढ़ाएं

13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिवाली की पूजा में स्फटिक की माला की मदद से करना चाहिए कम से कम 108 बार करना चाहिए जाप

दीपावली पर पूजा करते समय लक्ष्मी मंत्रों का जाप जरूर करना चाहिए। मंत्र जाप करने से पूजा जल्दी सफल हो सकती है। उज्जैन के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. मनीष शर्मा के अनुसार माता लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करने के लिए श्री लक्ष्मी द्वादशनाम स्तोत्रम् का पाठ भी किया जा सकता है। इस स्त्रोत का पाठ करने से मां लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न हो सकती हैं और भक्त की इच्छाएं पूरी कर सकती हैं।

ये है श्री लक्ष्मी द्वादशनाम स्तोत्रम्

ईश्वरीकमला लक्ष्मीश्चलाभूतिर्हरिप्रिया। पद्मा पद्मालया सम्पद् रमा श्री: पद्मधारिणी।।

द्वादशैतानि नामानि लक्ष्मी संपूज्य य: पठेत्। स्थिरा लक्ष्मीर्भवेत्तस्य पुत्रदारादिभिस्सह।।

इस स्तोत्रम् में देवी लक्ष्मी के 12 नाम बताए गए हैं। ईश्वरी, कमला, लक्ष्मी, चला, भूति, हरिप्रिया, पद्मा, पद्मालया, संपद्, रमा, श्री, पद्मधारिणी। इन 12 नामों का जाप करने से भक्त को स्थिर लक्ष्मी यानी धन, संतान सुख मिल सकता है और दरिद्रता दूर हो सकती है।

आप चाहें तो लक्ष्मी पूजा में लक्ष्मीजी के अन्य मंत्रों का भी जाप कर सकते हैं।

ऐसे कर सकते हैं मंत्र जाप

दीपावली पर लक्ष्मी पूजा से पहले स्नान करें। साफ वस्त्र पहनकर देवी लक्ष्मी पूजा करें। देवी को कमल और लाल गुलाब के फूल अर्पित करें। वस्त्र, पुष्पहार, कुमकुम आदि पूजन सामग्री चढ़ाएं। भोग लगाएं। धूप-दीप जलाकर आरती करें। लक्ष्मी मूर्ति के सामने आसन लगाकर बैठें और स्फटिक की माला की मदद से 108 बार मंत्र जाप करें। आसन कुश का हो तो अच्छा रहता है।

