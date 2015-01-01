पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • Motivational Quotes By Socrates, Quotes Of Socrates In Hindi, Quotes For Sharing, Life Management Tips By Socrates

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुकरात के विचार:अच्छा घुड़सवार बनने के लिए सबसे बेकाबू घोड़े को चुनें, क्योंकि इसे काबू कर लेंगे तो हर घोड़े को काबू कर पाएंगे

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुकरात के विचार आज भी प्रसिद्ध हैं, इन विचारों को अपनाने से हमारी कई समस्याएं दूर हो सकती हैं

यूनान (ग्रीक) में 469 ईसा पूर्व एक महान दार्शनिक हुए थे सुकरात। सुकरात दिखने में ज्यादा सुंदर नहीं थे, लेकिन अपनी बुद्धि और अच्छे विचारों की वजह से वे काफी प्रसिद्ध हो गए थे। उन्होंने कभी कोई ग्रंथ नहीं लिखा, लेकिन वे अपने विचारों से समाज में फैली बुराइयों का विरोध करते थे। उनकी मृत्यु 399 ईसा पूर्व हुई थी। सुकरात के विचार आज भी प्रसिद्ध हैं। इन विचारों को अपनाने से हमारी कई समस्याएं दूर हो सकती हैं।

जानिए सुकरात के कुछ ऐसे विचार, जिन्हें अपनाने से हमें सफलता मिल सकती है...

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें