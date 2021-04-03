पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • Motivational Quotes For Sharing, How To Get Success In Life, Morning Quotes In Hindi, Inspirational Quotes In Hindi

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोट्स:गलत व्यक्ति का साथ तुरंत छोड़ देना चाहिए, बुरे लोगों की संगत हर स्थिति में नुकसानदायक है

27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अच्छी-बुरी संगत का हमारे जीवन में सीधा असर होता है। अगर कोई व्यक्ति बुरे लोगों के साथ रहता है तो उसे घर-परिवार और समाज में कई तरह की परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। विद्वान लोगों की संगत से जीवन के प्रति हमारा नजरिया सकारात्मक बना रहता है। विद्वान व्यक्ति की सलाह से हमारी परेशानियां दूर हो सकती हैं। इसीलिए बुरे लोगों का साथ तुरंत छोड़ देना चाहिए।

यहां जानिए ऐसे कुछ और विचार...

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलाल किले पर किसानों को उकसाने वाला अरेस्ट, आंदोलन पर टीम मीटिंग में चर्चा करने वाली इंडिया का इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टेस्ट - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें