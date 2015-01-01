पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली पर विचार:सभी के साथ एक समान व्यवहार करें, दीपक गरीब के घर में जले या अमीर के घर में, एक समान प्रकाश देता है

14 मिनट पहले
  • 14 नवंबर को दिवाली, इस दिन दूसरों की मदद करके उनके जीवन से अंधकार मिटाने के प्रयास करना चाहिए

शनिवार, 14 नवंबर को दीपावली है। इस दिन श्रीराम रावण का वध करके अयोध्या लोटे थे, उनके स्वागत में लोगों दीप जलाए थे। इसी तिथि पर समुद्र मंथन से देवी लक्ष्मी प्रकट हुई थीं। ये पर्व अंधकार को खत्म करके प्रकाश फैलाने का संदेश देता है। जिन लोगों के जीवन में गरीबी की वजह से अंधकार है, ऐसे लोगों मदद करके उनके जीवन में भी खुशियां लाने के प्रयास करना चाहिए।

जानिए दीपावली से जुड़े कुछ ऐसे प्रेरक विचार, जिन्हें अपनाने से हमारी कई परेशानियां खत्म हो सकती हैं...

