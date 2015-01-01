पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कथा:क्रोध में हम ऐसी बातें कह देते हैं, जिससे रिश्तों में दरार आ जाती है और हम सभी से दूर हो जाते हैं

28 मिनट पहले
  • गौतम बुद्ध का शिष्य क्रोधित था, बुद्ध ने उससे कहा कि क्रोधी व्यक्ति मानसिक हिंसा करता है

क्रोध एक ऐसी बुराई है, जो हमें सभी से दूर कर देती है। अगर क्रोध को काबू न किया जाए तो सबकुछ बर्बाद हो सकता है। गुस्सा काबू करने के लिए मौन धारण करना चाहिए और रोज ध्यान करना चाहिए। इस संबंध में गौतम बुद्ध की एक लोक कथा प्रचलित है। जानिए ये कथा...

कथा के अनुसार एक दिन गौतम बुद्ध एकदम शांत होकर बैठे हुए थे, उन्हें इस अवस्था देखकर सभी शिष्यों को चिंता होने लगी। शिष्यों ने सोचा कि शायद तथागत का स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं है। तभी एक शिष्य ने उनसे पूछा कि आज आप मौन क्यों हैं? क्या हमसे कोई गलती हो गई है? एक अन्य शिष्य ने पूछा कि क्या आप अस्वस्थ हैं?

शिष्यों की बात सुनने के बाद भी बुद्ध मौन बैठे थे। तभी एक शिष्य वहां आ पहुंचा, वह जोर से चिल्लाया कि आज मुझे सभा में बैठने की अनुमति क्यों नहीं दी गई है?

बुद्ध आंखें बंद करके ध्यान कर रहे थे। बुद्ध को ध्यान में बैठा देखकर वह शिष्य फिर से चिल्लाया कि मुझे प्रवेश की अनुमति क्यों नहीं दी गई?

एक शिष्य ने बुद्ध से कहा कि कृपा कर उसे भी सभा में आने दीजिए। बुद्ध ने आंखें खोली और बोले कि नहीं, वह अछूत है। उसे आज्ञा नहीं दी जा सकती। ये सुनकर सभी शिष्यों हैरान हो गए, शिष्य बोले हम जात-पात का कोई भेद नहीं मानते, फिर वह अछूत कैसे हो गया?

बुद्ध ने कहा कहा कि आज वह क्रोधित हो कर आया है। क्रोधी व्यक्ति मानसिक हिंसा करता है। इसलिए उसे कुछ समय एकांत में ही खड़े रहना चाहिए। क्रोधित शिष्य भी बुद्ध की बातें सुन रहा था। अब उसे खुद किए व्यवहार पर पछतावा होने लगा। क्रोधित शिष्य को समझ आ गया कि अहिंसा ही हमारा धर्म है। उसने बुद्ध के सामने संकल्प किया कि अब वह कभी क्रोध नहीं करेगा।

प्रसंग की सीख

इस प्रसंग की सीख यह है कि हमें हर स्थिति में क्रोध को काबू करना चाहिए। क्रोध में कहे गए शब्दों से करीबी लोग भी दूर हो सकते हैं। क्रोध से बचने पर ही जीवन में शांति बनी रहती है।

