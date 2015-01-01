पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेरक कहानी:अपनी शक्ति के अनुसार दूसरों की मदद करते रहना चाहिए, तभी सफल होता है हमारा जीवन

36 मिनट पहले
  • फलों का एक व्यापारी गरीब महिला को बहुत सस्ते भाव में देता था फल, ये देखकर दूसरे ग्राहक गुस्सा होने लगे

सभी धर्मों में दान का विशेष महत्व बताया है। दान से ही समाज में समानता आ सकती है। अगर हम किसी मदद करना चाहते हैं तो इसके लिए कई रास्ते मिल सकते हैं। इस संबंध में एक कथा बहुत प्रसिद्ध है।

कथा के अनुसार फलों के एक दुकानदार ने एक ग्राहक को फलों के दाम बहुत ज्यादा बताए। तभी वहां एक गरीब महिला आई। उसने केले और सेवफल के भाव पूछे। दुकानदार ने महिला को फलों के दाम बहुत कम बताए। इतने कम भाव सुनते ही पहले वाला ग्राहक गुस्सा हो गया। वह कुछ बोलता इससे पहले दुकानदार ने उसे चुप रहने का इशारा किया। उस समय ग्राहक शांत हो गया।

महिला ने फल लिए, पैसे दिए और वहां चली गई। इसके बाद पहला ग्राहक गुस्से में बोला कि भाई मैंने तुम्हारा क्या बिगाड़ा है, तुम मुझसे इतना ज्यादा पैसा क्यों मांग रहे हो? उस महिला से तो तुमने बहुत कम दाम लिया है।

दुकानदार बोला कि भाई, मैंने आपको कोई धोखा नहीं दिया है। वह महिला बहुत गरीब है, स्वाभिमानी है। वह कभी भी किसी से मदद नहीं लेती है। मैंने कई बार उसकी मदद करने की कोशिश की है, लेकिन वह लेने से मना कर देती है। तब मैंने सोचा कि इसकी मदद करने के लिए इसे कम भाव में फल देना चाहिए। इसके बाद से मैं इससे फलों के नाम मात्र के पैसे लेता हूं, ताकि उसका भी स्वाभिमान बना रहे और मेरी मदद भी उसे मिल जाए।

कथा की सीख

यह बात सही नहीं है कि हमारे पास बहुत ज्यादा धन नहीं है तो हम किसी की मदद नहीं कर सकते हैं। हमारी जितनी शक्ति है, उस हिसाब से दान कर सकते हैं। दान करने की इच्छा है तो उसका रास्ता भी मिल सकता है।

