  Hindi News
  Jeevan mantra
  Dharm
  • Motivational Story About Happiness And Problems In Life, How To Get Success In Life, Inspirational Story, Prerak Prasang

प्रेरक प्रसंग:अहंकार की वजह से नहीं मिलता है मान-सम्मान, ये बुरी आदत जीवन में परेशानियां बढ़ाती है

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राजा अपना वेश बदलकर राज्य में घूम रहे थे, तभी उन्होंने रास्ते पड़ा एक बड़ा पत्थर देखा, आते-जाते लोगों को उस पत्थर से ठोकर लग रही थी

अहंकार एक ऐसी बुरी आदत है, जिसकी वजह से रावण, कंस, दुर्योधन जैसे महायोद्धा खत्म हो गए। इस बुरी आदत की वजह से जीवन में परेशानियां बढ़ सकती हैं और घर-परिवार, समाज में मान-सम्मान नहीं मिलता है। इस संबंध में एक लोक कथा प्रचलित है।

प्रचलित कथा के अनुसार पुराने समय में एक राजा अपनी प्रजा के हालचाल जानने के लिए नगर में घूम रहा था। तभी राजा ने रास्ते में एक बड़ा पत्थर देखा। आते-जाते लोगों को उस पत्थर की वजह से ठोकर लग रही थी। लेकिन, कोई भी उस पत्थर को हटाने की कोशिश नहीं कर रहा था।

तभी वहां एक मजदूर उस पत्थर हटाने की कोशिश करने लगा। वहां कोई भी व्यक्ति उसकी मदद के लिए नहीं रुका। कुछ देर बाद वहां एक अन्य व्यक्ति आया और मजदूर को पत्थर को नहीं हटा पाने की वजह से डांटने लगा।

ये देखकर राजा ने उस व्यक्ति से कहा कि अगर तुम भी इस मजदूर की मदद करोगे तो ये पत्थर जल्दी हट जाएगा। उस व्यक्ति ने कहा कि मैं इसका ठेकेदार हूं और मेरा काम पत्थर हटाने का नहीं है। ठेकेदार की ये बात सुनकर राजा खुद उस मजदूर के पास गए और पत्थर हटाने के लिए उसकी मदद करने लगे। कुछ ही देर में वह पत्थर रास्ते हट गया। गरीब मजदूर ने मदद करने वाले अनजान व्यक्ति को धन्यवाद कहा।

पत्थर हटने के बाद राजा ने मजदूर के ठेकेदार से कहा कि भाई भविष्य में कभी भी तुम्हें एक मजदूर की जरूरत हो तो राजमहल आ जाना। ये बात सुनकर ठेकेदार हैरान हो गया। उसने ध्यान से देखा तो उसे समझ आया कि उसके सामने राजा खड़े हैं।

राजा को पहचानते ही ठेकेदार क्षमा मांगने लगा। राजा ने उससे कहा कि अगर हम अपने पद का घमंड करेंगे और दूसरों की मदद नहीं करेंगे तो कभी भी हमें मान-सम्मान नहीं मिलेगा। अहंकार एक ऐसी बुरी आदत है जो सबकुछ बर्बाद कर सकती है।

राजा की ये बातें ठेकेदार को समझ आ गईं और उसने भविष्य में दूसरों की मदद करने का वचन राजा को दिया। इस प्रसंग की सीख यह है कि हमें जरूरतमंद लोगों की अपने सामर्थ्य के अनुसार मदद करते रहना चाहिए। हमारे छोटे से प्रयास से दूसरों का भला हो सकता है तो वह काम तुरंत कर देना चाहिए।

