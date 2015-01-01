पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रेरक प्रसंग:जहां सभी लोग प्रेम से रहते हैं, वहां सुख, शांति के साथ ही सफलता भी रहती है

6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन संतों ने महिला को समझाया प्रेम का महत्व, प्रेम के बिना जीवन सफल नहीं हो सकता है

जीवन में सुख, शांति और सफलता तभी मिल सकती है, जब हमारे घर में प्रेम बना रहे। अगर परिवार में वाद-विवाद होते रहेंगे तो व्यक्ति का मन किसी भी काम में नहीं लग पाता है। इस कारण काम बिगड़ने की संभावनाएं रहती हैं। प्रेम का महत्व एक लोक कथा से समझ सकते हैं। जानिए ये लोक कथा...

कथा के अनुसार पुराने समय में तीन संत एक साथ यात्रा करते थे। वे भिक्षा मांगकर जीवन यापन कर रहे ते। वे एक गांव में पहुंचे और एक छोटी सी कुटिया बनाकर रहने लगे। एक दिन जब वे गांव में भिक्षा मांग रहे थे। तब एक महिला ने उन्हें भोजन के लिए आमंत्रित किया। संतों ने उससे पूछा कि आपके पति घर में हैं?

महिला ने कहा कि नहीं, अभी वे खेत पर हैं। तब संतों ने कहा कि जब आपके पति आ जाए, तब हम भोजन के लिए आएंगे। शाम को महिला के पति खेत से लौट आए। उनकी बच्ची भी खेल कर लौट आई थी। महिला ने संतों की बात अपने पति और बच्ची को बताई। पति ने भी संतों को भोजन कराने के लिए हां कर दी।

महिला तीनों संतों को बुलाने के लिए उनकी कुटिया में पहुंची। संतों ने कहा कि हम तीनों एक साथ किसी के घर नहीं जाते हैं। हमारे नाम धन, सफलता और प्रेम है। अपने पति से पूछकर बताओ कि आप हम तीनों में से किसे घर बुलाना चाहते हैं?

महिला घर लौटकर आई और पति को पूरी बात बताई। पति ने कहा कि हमें धन को अपने घर बुलाना चाहिए। ऐसा करने से हम धनवान हो जाएंगे।

महिला सफलता को बुलाना चाहती थी। तभी इनकी बेटी ने कहा कि हमें प्रेम को घर बुलाना चाहिए। प्रेम से बढ़कर दुनिया में कुछ भी नहीं है। पति-पत्नी ने बेटी की बात मान गए। महिला संतों के पास गई और प्रेम को अपने घर भोजन के लिए आमंत्रित किया।

महिला के साथ प्रेम नाम का संत चल दिया। तभी धन और सफलता नाम के संत भी उनके पीछे-पीछे चल दिए। महिला ने कहा कि आपने तो कहा था कोई एक ही हमारे घर आएगा। अब आप तीनों क्यों आ रहे हैं?

संतों ने कहा कि अगर आप धन या सफलता को आमंत्रित करतीं तो केवल एक ही आपके घर आता, लेकिन आपने प्रेम को आमंत्रित किया है। जहां प्रेम रहता है, वहां धन और सफलता अपने आप आ जाते हैं। इसीलिए हम तीनों आपके घर आ रहे हैं।

सीख

इस कथा की सीख यही है कि हमें परिवार में प्रेम बनाए रखना चाहिए। घर में प्रेम रहेगा तो सुख-शांति के साथ ही कार्यों में सफलता भी मिलने की संभावनाएं काफी अधिक बढ़ जाती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें