जीवन प्रबंधन:अशांत मन में रहते हैं हजारों सवाल, मौन से शांत हो सकता मन और खत्म हो सकते हैं सवाल

39 मिनट पहले
  बुद्ध से एक व्यक्ति ने कहा कि मैं आपसे कुछ प्रश्नों के उत्तर जानना चाहता हूं, बुद्ध ने कहा कि पहले कुछ समय के लिए मौन धारण करो

अशांत में कई तरह के प्रश्न चलते रहते हैं। जब तक इन प्रश्नों के जवाब नहीं मिल जाते हैं, मन को शांति नहीं मिलती है। मन को शांत करने का सबसे सटीक तरीका है मौन धारण करना। इस संबंध में गौतम बुद्ध का एक प्रेरक प्रसंग प्रचलित है। जानिए ये प्रसंग...

कथा- एक दिन गौतम बुद्ध से मिलने एक व्यक्ति पहुंचा। वह व्यक्ति बुद्ध से बोला कि मैं आपसे कुछ प्रश्न पूछना चाहता हूं। कृपया आप मेरे प्रश्नों के उत्तर दीजिए।

बुद्ध ने देखा कि वह व्यक्ति बहुत अशांत लग रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं तुम्हारे सभी प्रश्नों के उत्तर दे दूंगा, लेकिन तुम्हें एक साल तक मौन धारण करना होगा। उसके बाद तुम जो भी कुछ पूछना चाहते हो, पूछ सकते हो। मैं अपनी बात का पक्का हूं, एक साल बाद तुम्हें सारे प्रश्नों के उत्तर जरूर मिल जाएंगे।

व्यक्ति ने बुद्ध की बात मान ली और मौन व्रत धारण कर लिया। अब वह पूरे समय मौन रहने लगा। कुछ ही दिनों में मौन की वजह से वह ध्यान में उतरने लगा था। उसका मन शांत होने लगा।

मौन और ध्यान की वजह से उसके सभी प्रश्न खत्म होने लगे। इस तरह एक साल बीत गया। अब वह एकदम शांत और प्रसन्न रहने लगा था। समय पूरा होने पर बुद्ध ने उस व्यक्ति से कहा कि मैंने तुम्हें एक साल बाद प्रश्न पूछने के लिए कहा था, आज एक साल पूरा हो गया है। अब तुम अपने सभी प्रश्न मुझसे पूछ सकते हो।

ये बात सुनकर व्यक्ति प्रसन्न होकर बोला कि आज मेरे पास आपसे पूछने के लिए कोई प्रश्न नहीं है।

बुद्ध उस व्यक्ति से बोले कि जब तुम यहां आए थे, तुम्हारा मन अशांत था। जब किसी व्यक्ति का मन शांत नहीं रहता है तो उसके मन में प्रश्न उठते रहते हैं। अशांत मन परेशानियों का कारण बनता है। हमारे मन की दो अवस्थाएं हैं। एक में प्रश्न होते हैं और दूसरी अवस्था में उत्तर होते हैं। मौन की वजह से हमारा मन दूसरी अवस्था में पहुंच जाता है, जहां हमारे प्रश्न खत्म हो जाते हैं और हमारे पास उत्तर ही उत्तर होते हैं।

