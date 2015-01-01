पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मोटिवेशनल स्टोरी:विपरीत समय में भी विनम्र बने रहना चाहिए, धैर्य बनाए रखेंगे तो हालात बहुत जल्दी बदल सकते हैं

44 मिनट पहले
  • एक शिष्य गिर गया था गहरी खाई में, तभी उसने एक बांस को पकड़ लिया, वजन से बांस मुड़ गया था, लेकिन टूटा नहीं, तब गुरु ने समझाया सुखी जीवन का सूत्र

जीवन में सुख-दुख का आना जाना लगा रहता है। जब भी हालात विपरीत होते हैं तो हमें विनम्रता नहीं छोड़नी चाहिए। कुछ लोग बुरे समय में निराश हो जाते हैं, स्वभाव में गुस्सा बढ़ने लगता है। ऐसी स्थितियों से बचना चाहिए। इस संबंध में एक लोक कथा प्रचलित है। जानिए ये कथा...

एक लोक कथा के अनुसार पुराने समय में गुरु अपने शिष्य के साथ यात्रा कर रहे थे। यात्रा के दौरान उन्हें पहाड़ियां पार करनी थीं। रास्ते में गहरी खाई भी थी। अचानक शिष्य का पैर फिसला और वह खाई की ओर गिरने लगा। तभी उसने एक बांस को पकड़ लिया।

शिष्य के वजन की वजह से बांस धनुष की तरह मुड़ गया था। लेकिन, बांस टूटा नहीं। लटके हुए शिष्य को बचाने के लिए गुरु प्रयास कर रहे थे। किसी तरह गुरु ने शिष्य का हाथ पकड़ कर उसे बाहर निकाल लिया।

बाहर निकलने के बाद गुरु और शिष्य अपने रास्ते पर आगे बढ़ गए। गुरु ने शिष्य से कहा कि क्या तुमने वह बात सुनी जो बांस ने कही थी?

शिष्य ने कहा कि नहीं गुरुजी, मैंने ध्यान नहीं दिया। मुझे पेड़-पौधों की भाषा भी नहीं आती है। आप ही बता दीजिए बांस ने जो कहा था।

गुरु ने कहा कि बांस ने हमें सुखी जीवन का एक महत्वपूर्ण सूत्र बताया है। जब तुम खाई में गिर रहे थे, तब बांस ने तुम्हें बचाया। वह मुड़ गया था, लेकिन टूटा नहीं।

उस रास्ते में बांस के कई पौधे उग रहे थे। गुरु ने एक बांस को पकड़कर नीचे खींचा और फिर से छोड़ दिया। बांस फिर से सीधा हो गया।

गुरु ने शिष्य से कहा कि हमें बांस का यही लचीलापन अपने स्वभाव में भी उतारना चाहिए। जब तेज हवा चलती है, आंधी-तूफान आते हैं तो बांस विनम्र होकर पूरा झुक जाता है और तेज हवा में भी उखड़ता नहीं है। जमीन में मजूबती से अपनी पकड़ बनाए रखता है। ठीक इसी तरह हमें भी अपने स्वभाव में विनम्रता बनाए रखनी चाहिए।

जीवन में जब भी हालात विपरीत हो जाए तो गुस्से से बचें और विनम्रता का गुण न छोड़ें। सही समय की प्रतीक्षा करें और जब सब ठीक हो जाए, हमें फिर से अपनी जगह पर पहुंच जाना चाहिए।

