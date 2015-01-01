पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लाइफ मैनेजमेंट:सिर्फ धन और सुख-सुविधाओं से नहीं मिलती है शांति, असंतुष्टि की वजह से मन हमेशा अशांत ही रहता है

17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक भक्त से प्रसन्न होकर देवी लक्ष्मी प्रकट हुईं, महालक्ष्मी ने कहा कि जो चाहे मांग लो, वर पाने की खुशी से भक्त अशांत हो गया

जो लोग संतुष्ट नहीं हैं, वे कभी भी शांत नहीं हो सकते हैं। सिर्फ धन और सुख-सुविधाएं किसी व्यक्ति के मन को शांत नहीं कर सकती हैं। असंतुष्टि व्यक्ति के मन को अशांत बनाए रखती है। इस संबंध में एक लोक कथा प्रचलित है।

कथा के अनुसार पुराने समय में एक व्यक्ति से देवी लक्ष्मी की पूजा-पाठ करता था, लेकिन उसके जीवन की समस्याएं खत्म नहीं हो पा रही थीं। तभी एक संन्यासी ने उस व्यक्ति को पूजा करते हुए देखा। संन्यासी को समझ आया कि वह पूजा सही ढंग से नहीं कर रहा है।

तब संन्यासी ने उस व्यक्ति को पूजा की विधि और देवी लक्ष्मी का एक मंत्र बताया और कहा कि रोज सच्चे मन से इस मंत्र का जाप करना। व्यक्ति ने संत द्वारा बताई गई विधि से पूजा करना शुरू कर दी और रोज मंत्र का जाप भी करने लगा। कुछ दिनों के बाद देवी लक्ष्मी उस व्यक्ति की भक्ति से प्रसन्न हो गईं और उसके सामने प्रकट हो गईं।

लक्ष्मीजी ने उस व्यक्ति से कहा कि मैं तुम्हारी भक्ति से प्रसन्न हूं, मांगों वत्स क्या मांगना चाहते हो? मैं तुम्हारी सारी इच्छाएं पूरी कर सकती हूं।

व्यक्ति ने लक्ष्मीजी से कहा कि देवी मुझे अभी कुछ समझ नहीं आ रहा है, मैं आपसे क्या मांगू? आप कृपया कल फिर आइए, मैं कल आपसे वर मांगना चाहता हूं। लक्ष्मी अपने भक्त की बात मान गईं और अंतर्ध्यान हो गईं।

लक्ष्मीजी के जाने के बाद भक्त बेचैन हो गया। उसने सोचा कि बहुत सारा धन मांग लेता हूं। फिर सोचा कि मैं किसी राज्य का राजा बन जाता हूं। इसी तरह के सोच-विचार में पूरा दिन और पूरी रात निकल गई, लेकिन वह तय नहीं कर सका कि देवी क्या मांगना चाहिए। उसे रातभर नींद भी नहीं आई।

अगले दिन देवी लक्ष्मी उसके सामने फिर प्रकट हो गईं और कहा कि अपना अपना वर मांग लो। उस व्यक्ति ने कहा कि देवी मैं कुछ मांगना नहीं चाहता। धन और सुख-सुविधाओं के आने की खुशी मात्र से ही मैं अशांत हो गया। अगर ये चीजें मुझे मिल जाएंगी तो मेरा पूरा जीवन ही अशांत हो जाएगा। मुझे सिर्फ मेरे जीवन में शांति चाहिए। बस यही वर दीजिए कि मेरा मन आपकी भक्ति में लगा रहे। देवी लक्ष्मी उसकी भक्ति से प्रसन्न हो गईं और तथास्तु कहकर अंतर्ध्यान हो गईं।

कथा की सीख

इस कथा की सीख यह है कि अगर हम जीवन में सुख-शांति चाहते हैं तो हमें संतुष्टि का भाव अपनाना चाहिए। जीवन में संतुष्ट रहना चाहिए। अंसतुष्ट रहेंगे तो कभी भी शांति प्राप्त नहीं कर सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें