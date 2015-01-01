पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मोटिवशनल स्टोरी:मेहनत करने वाले लोग अंधविश्वास के चक्कर में नहीं फंसते, कर्म करने वालों के लिए हर दिन शुभ है

37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक राजा ज्योतिषी पर करता था बहुत ज्यादा विश्वास, कोई भी काम बिना मुहूर्त देखे नहीं करता था

जो लोग मेहनत करते हैं, जिन्हें अपने कर्मों पर भरोसा है, वे लोग अंधविश्वास के चक्करों में नहीं फंसते हैं। ऐसे लोगों के लिए हर दिन, हर समय शुभ रहता है। इस संबंध में एक लोक कथा प्रचलित है। कथा एक ऐसे राजा की है जो ज्योतिषी पर अंधा विश्वास करता था।

राजा सुबह उठने से लेकर रात को सोने तक हर काम मुहूर्त देखकर ही करता था। उनका ज्योतिषी इस बात का फायदा उठता था और राजा से धन लूटता रहता था। राज्य के मंत्री भी इस कारण परेशान थे। एक दिन राजा और ज्योतिषी राज्य का भ्रमण कर रहे थे। तभी रास्ते में उन्हें किसान बैलों के साथ दिखाई दिया।

ज्योतिषी ने किसान से कहा कि मूर्ख आज जिस दिशा में दिशाशूल है, तू उसी दिशा में जा रहा है। वापस लौट जा, वरना तेरा नुकसान होगा।

किसान ने कहा कि गुरुजी मैं तो सामान्य किसान हूं। दिशाशूल नहीं जानता और मेरा खेत इसी दिशा में है। मैं रोज वहां जाता हूं। अगर कुछ बुरा होना होता तो कब से हो जाता।

ये बात सुनकर ज्योतिषी को कुछ समझ नहीं आया कि वह क्या बोले। फिर थोड़ा सोचकर उसने कहा कि लगता है तुम्हारे हाथ की कोई रेखा बहुत बलवान है, इस वजह से तुम्हें लाभ मिलता है। तुम अपना हाथ मुझे दिखाओ।

किसान ने ज्योतिषी की ओर हाथ बढ़ा दिया, लेकिन हथेली नीचे की ओर रखी। ज्योतिषी चिढ़कर बोला कि मूर्ख हथेली ऊपर की ओर से देखी जाती है। तूझे इतना भी नहीं मालूम। राजा ये सब देख रहे थे।

किसान ने कहा कि गुरुजी मैंने आज तक किसी के सामने हाथ नहीं फैलाए और ना ही मैं हस्तरेखा, ज्योतिष को मानता हूं। मुझे मेरी मेहनत पर भरोसा है। ज्योतिष की शुभ-अशुभ बातों पर वही भरोसा करता है, जिसे अपने कर्मों पर भरोसा नहीं है। जो कर्महीन है, वही अंधविश्वास के चक्कर में फंसता है।

ये बातें सुनकर राजा की बुद्धि जाग गई। उसे समझ आ गया कि वह भी अंधविश्वास के चक्कर में फंसा हुआ है। इस घटना के बाद से राजा भी कर्म पर भरोसा करने लगा और ज्योतिषी के चक्कर से बच गया।

