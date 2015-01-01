पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेरक कहानी:समस्याओं का साहस के साथ सामना करेंगे तो सफलता जरूर मिलेगी, डरेंगे तो छोटी सी परेशानी भी बड़ी लगेगी

5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्यापारी समुद्र के रास्ते अलग-अलग देशों में जाकर बेचता था सामान, उसका नया साथी समुद्र यात्रा पर जाने से डर गया

जो लोग समस्याओं से डर जाते हैं, वे कभी भी सफलता हासिल नहीं कर सकते। लक्ष्य तक पहुंचने के लिए बाधाओं को पार करना जरूरी है। निडर होकर समस्याओं का सामना करने से ही उपलब्धियां हासिल हो सकती हैं। समस्याओं के संबंध में एक लोक कथा प्रचलित है। जानिए ये कथा...

प्रचलित कथा के अनुसार पुराने समय में एक व्यापारी समुद्र के रास्ते दूसरे देशों में जाकर व्यापार करता था। व्यापारी जहाज से यात्रा करता था। उसके अच्छे व्यापार को देखकर व्यापारी का एक नया साझेदार बन गया। साझेदार ने भी व्यापारी के साथ धन लगा दिया।

जब समुद्र यात्रा पर जाने का समय आया तो नया साझेदार डर गया। वह सोच रहा था कि अगर बीच समुद्र में तूफान आ गया तो सबकुछ खत्म हो जाएगा। प्राण संकट में फंस जाएंगे। नए साथी ने सेठ से भी कहा कि उन्हें इस समय यात्रा पर नहीं जाना चाहिए। लेकिन, सेठ ने कहा कि यात्रा पर तो जाना होगा, वरना नुकसान हो जाएगा।

जहाज चलाने वाले अन्य लोग भी वहां पहुंच गए। साझेदार ने सोचा कि मैं जहाज चलाने वाले लोगों को डरा देता हूं, जिससे कि ये यात्रा रुक जाएगी। उसने एक व्यक्ति से कहा कि तुम्हारे पिता हैं या नहीं। व्यक्ति ने कहा कि एक समुद्री तूफान में उनकी मृत्यु हो गई है। साझेदार ने फिर पूछा कि तुम्हारे दादा? व्यक्ति ने कहा कि दादा भी समुद्र तूफान की वजह से मारे गए। परदादा के साथ भी भी ऐसा ही हुआ था।

साझेदार हंसने लगा और बोला कि भाई जब तुम्हारे घर में समुद्र की वजह से इतने लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई है तो तुम फिर भी ये काम कर रहे हो और फिर यात्रा पर जा रहे हो?

जहाज चलाने वाले व्यक्ति ने नए साझेदार से पूछा कि आपके पिता मृत्यु कैसे हुई? साझेदार ने कहा कि वे आराम से पलंग पर सो रहे थे और उनकी मृत्यु हो गई। मेरे दादा और परदादा भी आराम से पलंग पर सोते-सोते ही मृत्यु को प्राप्त हुए।

जहाज चलाने वाले ने कहा कि साहब, आपके घर में भी पलंग पर सोते-सोते इतने लोग मरे हैं, फिर भी आप रोज पलंग पर सोते हैं, आपको डर नहीं लगता? उसने समझाया कि हमें समस्याओं से डरना नहीं चाहिए। डरेंगे तो छोटी सी समस्या भी बड़ी लगने लगेगी।

ये सुनकर साझेदार को समझ आ गया कि उसका डर व्यर्थ है। इसके बाद उसने भी साहस दिखाया और समुद्री यात्रा पर जाने के लिए तैयार हो गया।

कथा की सीख

इस प्रसंग की सीख यह है कि हमें समस्याओं से डरकर रुकना नहीं चाहिए। अगर रुक जाएंगे तो हमारी बाधाएं कभी दूर नहीं हो पाएंगी। बल्कि, छोटी सी समस्या भी बड़ी होती जाएगी।

