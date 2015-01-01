पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कबीरदास की सीख:मदद करनी है तो जरूरतमंद लोगों की करें, पहले से संपन्न लोगों को दान करने से पुण्य नहीं मिलता

  • संत कबीर से एक सेठ ने कहा कि आप कपड़ा बुनते हैं तो हमें शर्म आती है, आप बताएं आपको क्या चाहिए, हम आपको दे देंगे

संत कबीर से जुड़े से कई ऐसे प्रसंग प्रचलित हैं, जिनमें सुखी और सफल जीवन के सूत्र बताए गए हैं। अगर इन सूत्रों को अपना लिया जाए तो हमारी कई समस्याएं खत्म हो सकती हैं। यहां जानिए दान से संबंधित एक प्रेरक प्रसंग...

संत कबीर अपने उपदेशों की वजह से काफी प्रसिद्ध हो गए थे। कई लोग उनके शिष्य बन चुके थे। बड़े-बड़े धनवान भी कबीरदास के प्रवचन सुनने आते थे। कबीरदास कपड़ा बुनने का काम करते थे। एक दिन उनके यहां धनी सेठ पहुंचा।

सेठ ने संत कबीर से कहा कि आप इस तरह कपड़ा बुनते हैं, इससे हमें शर्म आती है। आप हमारे गुरु हैं, आपको आराम से रहना चाहिए। कृपया बताएं, आपको क्या चाहिए, मैं आपकी हर इच्छा पूरी करूंगा।

कबीरदास ने सेठ से कहा कि भाई आपकी ये बातें सुनकर मुझे आप शर्म आ रही है। आप इतने स्वार्थी कैसे हो सकते हैं? मैं तो कपड़े बुनने का ही काम करता हूं, यही मेरी जीविका चलाने का साधन है। मैं जरूरतमंद लोगों के लिए भी कपड़े बुनता हूं। अब मेरे जीवन में धन की कोई कमी नहीं है। मैं अपने जीवन से संतुष्ट हूं।

आप धनवान हैं और किसी मदद करना चाहते हैं तो आपको जरूरतमंद लोगों को दान करना चाहिए। मुझे दान करने का कोई लाभ नहीं है, क्योंकि मैं तो संतुष्ट हूं और संपन्न हूं। पहले से संपन्न लोगों को दान देने का कोई लाभ नहीं है।

आप मुझे दान देकर प्रसिद्धि पाना चाहते हैं, जो कि सही नहीं है। जो लोग भूखे सोते हैं, जिनकी पास ठंड से बचने के लिए कपड़े और कंबल नहीं है, उन्हें जरूरत की चीजें उपलब्ध कराएंगे तो उनका भला होगा और आपके धन का भी सदुपयोग होगा।

कबीरदास की ये बातें सुनकर उस सेठ को अपनी गलती का अहसास हो गया। इसके बाद उसने अपने क्षेत्र के जरूरतमंद लोगों को अनाज और धन का दान करना शुरू कर दिया।

