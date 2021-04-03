पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रेरक कथा:गुस्सा में किए गए काम से होता है नुकसान, क्रोध की वजह से इंसान के सभी गुण खत्म हो जाते हैं

27 मिनट पहले
  • राजा अंबरीष ने एकादशी पर ऋषि दुर्वासा को भोजन पर आमंत्रित किया, लेकिन दुर्वासा को आने में देर हो गई तो अंबरीष ने पानी पी लिया, इस वजह से ऋषि बहुत गुस्सा हो गए

पुराने समय में अंबरीष नाम के एक राजा थे। वे भगवान विष्णु के परम भक्त थे। एक दिन उन्होंने एकादशी का व्रत किया। राजा के राज्य में ऋषि दुर्वासा आए हुए थे। राजा ने ऋषि को अपने यहां भोजन के लिए आमंत्रित किया।

उस समय एकादशी पर ब्राह्मण को भोजन कराने के बाद ही व्रत करने वाला खाना खाता था। ऋषि दुर्वासा ने राजा अंबरीष से कहा कि मैं स्नान करके आता हूं, उसके बाद भोजन करूंगा। राजा ऋषि का इंतजार करने लगा, लेकिन उन्हें आने देर हो रही थी और एकादशी पर पारण करने का मुहूर्त बीत रहा था। तब राजा के कुलगुरु ने कहा कि आप तुलसी के पत्तों के जल ग्रहण कर लें, इससे व्रत का पारण भी हो जाएगा और ऋषि दुर्वासा से पहले भोजन करने का पाप भी नहीं लगेगा।

गुरु का बात मानकर राजा अंबरीष ने तुलसी दल के साथ पानी पी लिया। जब ऋषि दुर्वासा वहां पहुंचे तो उन्हें मालूम हो गया कि राजा ने अकेले ही व्रत का पारण कर लिया है। इससे ऋषि क्रोधित हो गए। उन्होंने अपने तप बल से एक राक्षस को प्रकट किया और राजा अंबरीष को मारने का आदेश दे दिया।

विष्णुजी ने राजा अंबरीष की रक्षा में सुदर्शन चक्र छोड़ रखा था। सुदर्शन चक्र ने उस राक्षस को मार दिया और ऋषि दुर्वासा के पीछे लग गया। ऋषि दुर्वासा अपने प्राण बचाने के लिए ब्रह्माजी, शिवजी और इंद्र के पास पहुंचे, लेकिन सभी ने कहा कि वे सुदर्शन चक्र से उनकी रक्षा नहीं कर सकते हैं। तब ऋषि भगवान विष्णु के पास पहुंचे। विष्णुजी ने कहा कि मैं तो खुद भक्तों के अधीन हूं। आपको राजा अंबरीष के पास ही जाना चाहिए, वे आपके प्राण बचा सकते हैं।

ऋषि दुर्वासा तुरंत ही राजा अंबरीष के पास पहुंचे और क्षमा मांगी। तब राजा ने दुर्वासा के पैर छुए और सुदर्शन चक्र शांत हो गया।

सीख- क्रोध की वजह से ऋषि मुनियों के पुण्य भी प्रभावहीन हो जाते हैं। क्रोधी इंसान की मदद भगवान भी नहीं करते हैं। इसीलिए गुस्से से बचना चाहिए। गुस्सा हमारी सोचने-समझने की शक्ति खत्म कर देता है। इससे बचेंगे तो जीवन में सुख-शांति बनी रहेगी।

