जीवन प्रबंधन:पति-पत्नी के बीच तालमेल बिगड़ता है तो शुरू हो जाता है वाद-विवाद, बुरी बातों छोड़कर आगे बढ़ें

एक घंटा पहले
  • एक गांव में पति-पत्नी के बीच होने लगे थे झगड़े, संत ने समझाया वैवाहिक जीवन में प्रेम कैसे बनाए रखना चाहिए

सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए जरूरी है कि पति-पत्नी के बीच तालमेल बना रहे। अगर आपसी तालमेल में बिगड़ता है तो वाद-विवाद शुरू हो जाते हैं। पति-पत्नी के बीच प्रेम कैसे बनाए रखे, इस संबंध में एक लोक प्रचलित है। जानिए ये लोक कथा...

पुराने समय में किसी गांव में एक व्यक्ति की शादी हुई। वह अपनी पत्नी से बहुत प्रेम करता था। पत्नी भी पति के सुख का ध्यान रखती थी। दोनों का जीवन प्रेम के साथा आगे बढ़ रहा था। लेकिन, जैसे-जैसे समय आगे बढ़ रहा था, उनके बीच तालमेल बिगड़ने लगा था। कभी-कभी दोनों के बीच झगड़े भी हो जाते थे।

पति-पत्नी रोज की अशांति से तंग आ गए थे। दोनों के बीच प्रेम तो था, लेकिन उनका क्रोध, पुरानी बातें और अहंकार रिश्ते पर हावी हो रहा था। एक दिन उनके गांव के विद्वान संत पहुंचे। पति-पत्नी भी संत के प्रवचन सुनने पहुंचे। संत की बातों से प्रभावित होकर पति-पत्नी ने उन्हें अपने घर खाने पर आमंत्रित किया।

अगले दिन संत उन लोगों के घर खाने पर पहुंचे। पति-पत्नी ने उन्हें खाना खिलाया। इस दौरान संत समझ गए कि इनके वैवाहिक जीवन में अशांति है। संत ने खाना खाने के बाद पानी का लोटा उठाया और पूछा कि हम कितनी देर इस लोटे को ऊपर उठाकर रख सकते हैं?

पति-पत्नी ने कहा कि कुछ देर तक इसे आराम से उठा सकते हैं। लेकिन, कुछ समय बाद हाथ में दर्द होने लगेगा। संत ने कहा कि जैसे हम लोटे को ज्यादा समय तक नहीं उठा सकते, उसी तरह अगर हम किसी समस्या पर या किसी एक बात पर लंबे समय तक अटके रहेंगे तो इससे हमारे जीवन में तनाव बढ़ने लगता है।

अगर वैवाहिक जीवन में कुछ परेशानियां हैं तो उन्हें जल्दी हल कर लेना चाहिए। अगर किसी परेशानी पर ज्यादा समय तक टिके रहेंगे तो जीवन नर्क बन जाएगा। बुरी बातों को छोड़कर आगे बढ़ना चाहिए। इन बातों का ध्यान रखने पर ही जीवन में सुख-शांति और प्रेम बना रहता है।

