कथा:चलते सैकड़ों हैं, लेकिन मोह, लालच और प्रलोभन की वजह से लक्ष्य तक एक ही बड़ी मुश्किल से पहुंचता है

13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक बौद्ध आश्रम का प्रधान बूढ़ा हो चुका था, उसने अपने एक शिष्य को दूसरे आश्रम भेजा और कहा कि वहां से किसी योग्य व्यक्ति को ले आओ जो यहां का प्रधान बन सके

किसी भी लक्ष्य तक वही लोग पहुंच सकते हैं, जो मार्ग में किसी लालच, मोह और अन्य प्रलोभनों में नहीं फंसते हैं। आध्यात्मिक गुरु ओशो ने अपने एक प्रवचन में तिब्बत की एक लोक कथा बताई थी। तिब्बत में एक कहावत प्रचलित है चलते सैकड़ों हैं, लेकिन लक्ष्य तक मुश्किल से एक ही पहुंचता है। जानिए ये कथा...

लोक कथा के अनुसार पुराने समय में तिब्बत के एक क्षेत्र में दो बौद्ध आश्रम थे। एक आश्रम का प्रधान बूढ़ा हो चुका था। उसे लग रहा था कि अब उसका अंतिम समय आ गया है। इसीलिए उसने अपने एक शिष्य से कहा कि तुम अपने दूसरे आश्रम जाओ और वहां से किसी योग्य व्यक्ति को ले आओ, जो इस आश्रम का प्रधान बन सके।

शिष्य दूसरे आश्रम की ओर निकल गया। रास्ता लंबा था। एक आश्रम से दूसरे आश्रम तक पैदल चलकर पहुंचना होता था। इस यात्रा में एक सप्ताह से भी ज्यादा का समय लगता था। शिष्य कुछ दिनों के बाद दूसरे आश्रम पहुंच गया। उसने वहां के प्रधान से कहा कि हमारे आश्रम के प्रमुख अब बूढ़े हो गए हैं और वे अब ज्यादा दिन नहीं जी पाएंगे। इसीलिए उन्होंने मुझे यहां भेजा है, ताकि मैं यहां से एक किसी व्यक्ति को ले जाऊं और वह उस आश्रम का प्रधान नियुक्त किया जा सके।

दूसरे आश्रम के प्रमुख ने कहा कि कल सुबह तुम उन सब को ले जाना। शिष्य हैरान था, उसने कहा कि उन सब को? मुझे तो केवल एक ही व्यक्ति को लेकर आने की आज्ञा मिली है। इतने लोगों को ले जाने क्या लाभ? हमारा आश्रम वैसे ही गरीब है, इतने लोगों की व्यवस्था वहां कैसे हो पाएगी?

आश्रम के प्रधान ने कहा कि तुम नहीं समझते हो? यहां से सैकड़ों जाएंगे, लेकिन वहां कोई एक भी पहुंच गया तो इसे तुम अपना सौभाग्य समझना।

अगले दिन आश्रम से सौ लामा उस शिष्य के साथ चल दिए। रास्ते में कई राज्य आते थे। अगले ही दिन सौ लामाओं में से अधिकतर अपने-अपने राज्य के पास पहुंचते ही ये बोलकर चले गए कि मैं कुछ दिन माता-पिता और परिवार के साथ रहकर आता हूं। मैं यहां बहुत दिनों से नहीं आया हूं।

इस तरह एक सप्ताह के बाद शिष्य के साथ केवल दस ही लामा बचे थे। अब शिष्य सोचने लगा कि दूसरे आश्रम के प्रमुख ने सही कहा था। अब देखते हैं, इन दस का क्या होता है?

यात्रा चल रही थी, तभी कुछ संन्यासी आए और बोले कि हमारे आश्रम को प्रधान की जरूरत है, कृपया इनमें से किसी एक को हमारे भेज दें। इसके बाद 10 में से 1 को उनके साथ भेज दिया। अब नौ लामा बचे थे।

कुछ समय बाद एक राजा के कुछ सैनिक आए और बोले कि राजकुमारी का विवाह है और हमें तीन संन्यासियों की आवश्यकता है। कृपया तीन हमारे साथ चलें। शिष्य ने तीन को और भेज दिया। अब उसके साथ छह ही बचे थे।

कुछ समय बाद उनमें से भी चार अपनी मर्जी से कहीं और चले गए। अब शिष्य के साथ दो ही लामा शेष थे। तभी एक सुंदर स्त्री आई और उसने कहा कि मैं पहाड़ों में पिता के साथ रहती हूं। आज पिता बाहर गए हैं। रात में मुझे डर लगेगा। कृपया कोई एक संन्यासी सिर्फ एक रात के लिए मेरे साथ चले। जिससे मेरा भय दूर हो सके।

सुंदर स्त्री को देखकर दोनों लामा जाने के लिए तैयार हो गए। तब शिष्य ने स्त्री से कहा कि आप अपनी मर्जी से किसी एक को ले जा सकती हैं। स्त्री ने दोनों लामाओं में से कम उम्र वाले को चुन लिया। इसके बाद शिष्य के साथ सिर्फ एक लामा बचा था।

शिष्य उस लामा से कहा कि अब तुम कुछ देर और धैर्य रख लो, बस हम आश्रम पहुंचने ही वाले हैं। तभी वहां एक विद्वान आया और बोला कि मैं तुम्हें धर्म-अध्यात्म में वाद-विवाद की चुनौति देता हूं।

शिष्य ने कहा कि हमें इसकी चुनौति में नहीं फंसना चाहिए। लामा ने कहा कि मैं इसकी चुनौति अस्वीकार नहीं कर सकता। शिष्य बोला कि इसमें पता नहीं कितना समय लग जाएगा, वहां मेरे गुरु पता नहीं जीवित होंगे भी या नहीं। हमें यहां से चलना चाहिए।

लामा ने कहा कि मैं ये चुनौति छोड़कर नहीं जा सकता। तुम अभी जाओ अगर में जीत गया तो आश्रम आ जाऊंगा, अगर हार गया तो मुझे इस विद्वान का शिष्य बनना होगा।

शिष्य उस लामा को भी छोड़कर अपने आश्रम लौट आया। वहां उसके गुरु प्रतीक्षा कर रहे थे। उन्होंने शिष्य को ही आश्रम का प्रधान नियुक्त कर दिया।

कथा की सीख

इस कथा की सीख यही है कि किसी भी लक्ष्य तक पहुंचना आसान नहीं है। जो लोग किसी मोह, लालच या प्रलोभन में नहीं फंसते हैं, सिर्फ वे लोग ही लक्ष्य तक पहुंच पाते हैं।

