सेहत और समृद्धि वाला व्रत:अक्षय नवमी 23 को, इस दिन आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा से प्रसन्न होते हैं त्रिदेव

32 मिनट पहले
  • आंवले के पेड़ में ब्रह्मा, विष्णु, महेश सहित मुनिगण और अन्य देवताओं का वास होता है

अक्षय पुण्य देने वाला आंवला नवमी व्रत 23 नवंबर, सोमवार को किया जाएगा। इस दिन महिलाएं आंवले के पेड़ के साथ ही भगवान विष्णु और लक्ष्मीजी की पूजा करती हैं। इस दिन अच्छी सेहत, संतान सुख और समृद्धि की कामना से पूजा और व्रत किया जाता है। वैसे तो पूरे कार्तिक महीने में पवित्र नदियों में स्नान का महत्व है, लेकिन नवमी पर स्नान करने से अक्षय पुण्य मिलता है। इस दिन आंवले के पेड़ के नीचे खाना बनाने और उसे खाने से हर तरह की परेशानियां खत्म हो जाती है।

आंवले के पेड़ में तीनों देवों का वास
पद्मपुराण के मुताबिक आंवला साक्षात विष्णु का ही स्वरूप है। यह विष्णु प्रिय है। इस पेड़ को याद कर के मन ही मन प्रणाम करने भर से ही गोदान के बराबर फल मिलता है। इसे छूने से दुगना और प्रसाद स्वरूप इसका फल खाने से तीन गुना फल मिलता है। ग्रंथों में ये भी कहा गया है कि इसके मूल में भगवान विष्णु, ऊपर ब्रह्मा, स्कंद में रुद्र, शाखाओं में मुनिगण, टहनियों में देवता, पत्तों में वसु, फूलों में मरुद्गण और फलों में प्रजापति का वास होता है। इसलिए ग्रंथों में आंवले को सर्वदेवयी कहा गया है ।

पूजन विधि

  1. महिलाओं को इस दिन सुबह जल्दी स्नान करके आंवले के पेड़ के पास जाना चाहिए और उसके आस-पास सफाई करके पेड़ की जड़ में साफ पानी चढ़ाना चाहिए।
  2. इसके बाद पेड़ की जड़ में दूध चढ़ाना चाहिए। चढ़ाया हुआ थोड़ा दूध और वो मिट्टी सिर पर लगानी चाहिए।
  3. पूजन सामग्रियों से पेड़ की पूजा करें और उसके तने पर कच्चा सूत या मौली 8 परिक्रमा करते हुए लपेटें। कहीं-कहीं 108 परिक्रमा भी की जाती है।
  4. पूजन के बाद परिवार और संतान की सुख-समृद्धि की कामना करके पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर परिवार व मित्रों के साथ भोजन ग्रहण करना चाहिए।

महत्व
अक्षय नवमी को आंवला पूजन से महिलाओं को अखंड सौभाग्य मिलता है। कुम्हड़ा यानी कद्दू की पूजा से घर में शांति और संतान वृद्धि के साथ लंबी उम्र भी मिलती है। पं. मिश्र ने बताया, पुराणों में आंवला खाने की परंपरा इसलिए बनाई होगी, ताकि त्योहारों पर खाए भारी भोजन को आसानी से पचाया जा सके। इस तिथि पर भगवान राधा-कृष्ण की पूजा से शान्ति, सद्भाव, सुख और वंश वृद्धि के साथ पुनर्जन्म के बंधन से भी मुक्ति मिलती है।
श्रीकृष्ण ने ग्वाल बाल और ब्रजवासियों को एक सूत्र में पिरोने के लिए अक्षय नवमी तिथि को तीन वन की परिक्रमा कर क्रांति का अलख जगाया। नवमी तिथि पर मंगल ग्रह का प्रभाव होता है। ये ग्रह युद्ध और पराक्रम का कारक होता है। इसलिए इसी तिथि पर युद्ध की प्रतिज्ञा और शंखनाद किया था। इसके अगले दिन दशमी तिथि पर कंस को मारा।

