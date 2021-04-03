पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

षट्तिला एकादशी 7 को:इस दिन तिल से होती है भगवान विष्णु की पूजा, कन्यादान से भी ज्यादा होता है इस व्रत का फल

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पद्म पुराण का कहना है तिल से इस एकादशी का व्रत करने पर तपस्या और स्वर्ण दान जितना पुण्य मिल जाता है

हिंदू धर्म में एकादशी व्रत को बेहद शुभ और सर्वश्रेष्ठ माना गया है। षटतिला एकादशी व्रत माघ महीने के कृष्णपक्ष की ग्यारहवीं तिथि पर आती है। इस बार ये तिथि 7 फरवरी, रविवार को आ रही है। इस दिन काले तिल से भगवान विष्णु की पूजन का विशेष महत्व बताया गया है। इस दिन तिल का दान करने से जाने-अनजाने हुए हर तरह के पाप खत्म हो जाते हैं। साथ ही कई गुना पुण्य भी मिलता है।

पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त
काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश प्रसाद मिश्र ने बताया कि षटतिला एकादशी पर शुभ मुहुर्त में भगवान विष्णु की पूजा-अर्चना, दान-पुण्य व कथा का स्मरण करना श्रेष्ठत्तम माना गया है। षटतिला एकादशी के दिन सुबह 07:55 से 09:25 तक, सुबह 12:20 से दोपहर 01:05 तक, दोपहर 02:34 से 03:18 तक, शाम 06:05 से 06:30 तक श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त है।

षटतिला व्रत का महत्व
एकादशी के दिन तिल का खास महत्व बताया गया है। स्नान, दान, भोजन, तर्पण व प्रसाद सभी में तिल का उपयोग किया जाता है। तिल स्नान, तिल का उबटन, तिल का हवन, तिल का तर्पण, तिल का भोजन और तिल का ही दान करने के कारण षटतिला एकादशी कहलाती है। पुराणों में बताया गया है कि जितना पुण्य कन्यादान, हजारों वर्षों की तपस्या और स्वर्ण दान करने के बाद मिलता है, उससे कहीं ज्यादा फल एकमात्र षटतिला एकादशी का व्रत करने से व्यक्ति को मिल जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें