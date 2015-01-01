पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अक्षय नवमी आज:आंवले का पेड़ लगाने और उसकी पूजा करने से मिलता है राजसूय यज्ञ जितना फल

41 मिनट पहले
  • मान्यता: अक्षय नवमी पर आंवले के पेड़ से गिरती हैं अमृत की बूंदें, इसकी छाया में भोजन करने से होते हैं रोगमुक्त

आज अच्छी सेहत की कामना से अक्षय नवमी व्रत किया जा रहा है। महिलाएं आरोग्यता और सुख-समृद्धि के लिए आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा और परिक्रमा करेंगी। इसलिए इसे आंवला नवमी व्रत भी कहा जाता है। पौराणिक मान्यता है कि आंवले का पेड़ लगाने वाले को राजसूय यज्ञ का फल मिलता है। इसे शास्त्रों में अमृत फल का दर्जा मिला हुआ है। इसका सेवन रोग प्रतिरोधात्मक क्षमता बढ़ता है। धर्म ग्रंथों के जानकार काशी के पं. गणेश मिश्रा बताते है कि भगवान विष्णु को आंवला बहुत प्रिय है, इसलिए उनकी पूजा में इसे चढ़ाया जाता है। इससे लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होती हैं और सुख समृद्धि मिलती है।

पौराणिक मान्यता
पं. मिश्रा के मुताबिक संस्कृत में इसे अमृता, अमृत फल, आमलकी भी कहा जाता है। पुराणों में इसे बिल्व फल जैसा दर्जा प्राप्त है। देवउठनी ग्यारस पर भगवान विष्णु को यह फल विशेष रूप से चढ़ाया जाता है। कार्तिक शुक्ल नवमी को आंवले के पेड़ से अमृत की बूंदें गिरती हैं, अगर इसके नीचे भोजन किया जाए तो अमृत के कुछ अंश भोजन में आ जाते हैं। जिसके प्रभाव से मनुष्य रोगमुक्त होकर दीर्घायु होता है।

वैज्ञानिक महत्व

  1. आंवला खाने से आंख संबंधी रोग दूर होते हैं और रोशनी भी बढ़ती है।
  2. विटामिन सी और ए होने से कफ, पित्त और वात रोग ठीक होते हैं।
  3. इसका रस पानी में मिलाकर नहाने से चर्म रोग ठीक होता है।
  4. बाल गिरने की समस्या में भी कमी आती है। त्वचा निखरती है।
  5. इसकी जड़ को तेल में मिलाकर गर्म करने के बाद शरीर में मालिश करने से त्वचा रोग दूर होते हैं।
  6. इसकी पत्तियों का चूर्ण बनाकर शहद के साथ सेवन करने से कब्ज व पेट संबंधी रोग खत्म होते हैं।
  7. वनस्पति शास्त्र में इसकी प्रजाति एम्बिका है।
