पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लाइफ मैनेजमेंट:वे लोग ही भक्ति कर पाते हैं, जिनके मन नहीं रहती हैं इच्छाएं, निस्वार्थ भाव से करनी चाहिए

15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गुरु रामकृष्ण परमहंस के शिष्य ने पूछा था कि लोगों का मन भक्ति में क्यों नहीं लग पाता है?

स्वामी विवेकानंद के गुरु थे रामकृष्ण परमहंस। उनके जीवन की कई ऐसी घटनाएं हैं, जिनमें सुख और सफलता पाने के सूत्र छिपे हैं। इन्हें अपनाने से हमारी सभी समस्याएं खत्म हो सकती हैं। अगर भक्ति करना चाहते हैं तो निस्वार्थ भाव से ही करनी चाहिए। एक दिन रामकृष्ण परमहंस के एक शिष्य ने पूछा कि लोगों का मन भक्ति में क्यों नहीं लग पाता है?

शिष्य ने परमहंस से पूछा कि इंसान के मन में सांसारिक चीजों को पाने की और काम वासनाओं की पूर्ति के लिए व्याकुलता रहती है। लोग इन सांसारिक इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए कोशिश करते रहते हैं। लोग भक्ति करने के लिए ऐसे उत्सुक क्यों नहीं रहते हैं?

परमहंसजी ने कहा कि लोगों की अज्ञानता की वजह से लोग भक्ति की ओर ध्यान नहीं दे पाते हैं। लोग भौतिक चीजों को पाने और अपनी सांसारिक इच्छाओं को पूरा करने लगे रहते हैं। इस वजह से व्यक्ति भगवान की ओर ध्यान नहीं दे पाता है।

जो लोग भक्ति करना चाहते हैं, उन्हें सभी इच्छाओं का त्याग करना चाहिए और निस्वार्थ भाव से भगवान का ध्यान और पूजा करनी चाहिए। तब ही भगवान की कृपा प्राप्त की जा सकती है। इच्छाओं रहेंगी तो पूजा करते समय भी एकाग्रता नहीं बनेगी। मन भटकता रहेगी और भक्ति नहीं हो पाएगी।

शिष्य ने पूछा कि इच्छाओं के इस भ्रम को और काम वासनाओं से कैसे बच सकते हैं?

परमहंसजी ने कहा कि सांसारिक वस्तुएं ही भोग कहलाती हैं, जब तक इस भोग का अंत नहीं होगा, तब तक हमारा मन भगवान की भक्ति में नहीं लगा पाएगा।

जब कोई बच्चा खिलौने से खेलने में व्यस्त रहता है, तब उसे अपनी मां की याद नहीं आती है। जब उसका मन खिलौने से भर जाता है, उसका खेल खत्म हो जाता है, तब उसे मां की याद आती है। यही स्थिति हमारे साथ भी है। जब तक हमारा मन सांसारिक वस्तुओं और कामवासना के खिलौनों में लगा रहेगा, तब तक हमें भी अपनी मां यानी परमात्मा की याद नहीं आएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल पर स्वर्णिम विजय मशाल जलाई, शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें