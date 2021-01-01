पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सकट चौथ रविवार को:तिल का इस्तेमाल होने से तिल चतुर्थी कहते हैं इसे, सेहत के लिए भी खास है ये व्रत

एक घंटा पहले
  • पद्म पुराण के मुताबिक माता पार्वती को खुद भगवान गणेश ने ही बताया था इस व्रत के बारे में

आज माघ महीने की संकष्टी चतुर्थी का व्रत किया जाएगा। इसे तिल चतुर्थी और सकट चौथ भी कहा जाता है। इस व्रत को करने से पूरे साल की सभी चतुर्थी तिथि के व्रत का फल मिलता है। इसे खास इसलिए माना जाता है क्योंकि पद्म पुराण के मुताबिक इस व्रत को स्वयं भगवान गणेश ने मां पार्वती को बताया था। वैसे तो हर महीने की कृष्ण पक्ष चतुर्थी गणेश चतुर्थी कहलाती है। लेकिन माघ मास की चतुर्थी तिल संकटा चौथ कहलाती है।

पद्म पुराण: गणेशजी को मिला वरदान
पद्म पुराण के मुताबिक इस तिथि पर कार्तिकेय के साथ पृथ्वी की परिक्रमा लगाने की प्रतिस्पर्धा में भगवान गणेश ने पृथ्वी की बजाय भगवान शिव-पार्वती की सात बार परिक्रमा की थी। तब शिवजी ने प्रसन्न होकर देवताओं में प्रमुख मानते हुए उनको प्रथम पूजा का अधिकार दिया था।

तिल का इस्तेमाल होने से एक नाम तिल चतुर्थी भी
सकट चतुर्थी पर महिलाएं सुख-सौभाग्य, संतान की समृद्धि और परिवार के कल्याण की इच्छा से ये व्रत रखती हैं। इस व्रत में पानी में तिल डालकर नहाया जाता है। फलाहार में तिल का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। साथ ही गणेशजी की पूजा भी तिल से की जाती है और उन्हें तिल के लड्डूओं का भोग लगाया जाता है। इसलिए इसे तिलकुट चतुर्थी, तिल चौथ या सकट चौथ भी कहा जाता है। इस दिन भालचंद्र रूप में भगवान गणेश की पूजा करने का विधान है।

सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद है ये व्रत
माघ महीने की तिलकुट चतुर्थी पर व्रत करने की परंपरा अच्छी सेहत को ध्यान में रखते हुए बनाई गई है। माघ महीने की शुरुआत होते ही मौसम में बदलाव होने लगते हैं। इस चतुर्थी तिथि पर व्रत करने और तिल के इस्तेमाल से शरीर में जरूरी पौष्टिक चीजों की कमी दूर हो जाती है। साथ ही इससे डाइजेशन सिस्टम इंप्रूव होने में मदद मिलती है।

दूर होते हैं ग्रह दोष
सकट चौथ पर भगवान गणेश की पूजा करने से ग्रहों का अशुभ प्रभाव कम होता है। गणेश जी की पूजा से बुध, राहु और केतु से होने वाले कुंडली के दोष दूर होते हैं। गणेश जी को बुद्धि और ज्ञान के देवता माना गया है। इसलिए इस दिन गणेशजी की पूजा और व्रत करने से संतान की शिक्षा में आ रही रूकावटें दूर होती हैं। साथ ही सेहत अच्छी रहती है और समृद्धि भी बढ़ती है।

