शरद पूर्णिमा:आज 4 लाख किमी से ज्यादा दूर रहेगा चंद्र, उदय होते समय चंद्रमा बड़ा और लाल क्यों दिखता है?

एक घंटा पहले
  • आश्विन मास की अंतिम तिथि है शरद पूर्णिमा, इस दिन खीर का सेवन करने की परंपरा

आज शुक्रवार, 30 अक्टूबर की रात शरद पूर्णिमा का चंद्र दिखाई देगा। चंद्र पूर्व दिशा में शाम 5.13 बजे उदय होगा। चंद्र उदय होते समय लालिमा लिए रहेगा और कुछ बड़े स्वरूप में दिखाई देगा। इसके बाद जैसे-जैसे चंद्र ऊपर उठेगा, वह चमकीला होता जाएगा। 31 अक्टूबर की सुबह करीब 5.08 बजे पश्चिम दिशा में अस्त हो जाएगा।

भोपाल की विज्ञान प्रसारक सारिका घारू के अनुसार चंद्र एक ही रात में न तो रंग बदलता है और न आकार बदलता है। जब चंद्र उदय होता है, उस समय पृथ्वी के वातावरण की वजह से चंद्र लालिमा लिए हुए दिखाई देता है। जब चंद्रमा पृथ्वी से करीब 3 लाख 60 हजार किमी दूर रहता है, तब वह अधिक बड़ा और चमकीला दिखता है, जिसे सुपरमून कहा जाता है। इस बार शरद पूर्णिमा पर चंद्रमा 4 लाख किमी से ज्यादा दूर रहेगा। इस वजह से ये सुपरमून की तरह नहीं दिखेगा।

चंद्र उदय और अस्त होते समय इस ग्रह की किरणें पृथ्वी के वायुमंडल में अधिक दूरी तय करती हैं, जिससे बाकी रंग तो बीच में ही खो जाते हैं, सिर्फ लालिमा हमारी आंखों तक पहुंच पाती है।

उदय और अस्त होते समय चंद्र के साथ ही हमारे सामने स्थित बड़ी-बड़ी इमारतें, पहाड़, वृक्ष आदि भी दिखाई देते हैं, जिनकी वजह से चंद्र हमें ज्यादा बड़ा दिखाई देता है। ये सिर्फ हमारी आंखों का भ्रम होता है।

चंद्र उदय और अस्त होने का समय

भोपाल में शाम 5.13 बजे चंद्र उदय होगा। अगली सुबह 5.08 बजे अस्त होगा।

इंदौर में शाम 5.20 बजे चंद्र उदय होगा। अगली सुबह 5.15 पर अस्त होगा।

उज्जैन में चंद्र शाम 5.20 पर उदय होगा और शनिवार की सुह 5:15 पर अस्त होगा।

छिंदवाड़ा में चंद्र शाम 5.07 बजे उदय होगा और अगली सुबह 5.02 अस्त हो जाएगा।

होशंगाबाद में शाम 5.12 चंद्र उदय होगा और अगली सुबह 5.07 बजे अस्त हो जाएगा।

शरद पूर्णिमा पर खीर सेवन करने का महत्व

शरद पूर्णिमा का आयुर्वेद में भी महत्व बताया गया है। इस रात में चंद्र से निकलने वाली किरणें स्वास्थ्य के लिए लाभदायक होती हैं। शरद पूर्णिमा की रात चंद्र की रोशनी में खीर बनाई जाती है और फिर इसका सेवन किया जाता है। चंद्र की किरणों के औषधीय गुण खीर में उतर आते हैं, जो कि हमारे स्वास्थ्य के लिए फायदेमंद रहती हैं।

