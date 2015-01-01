पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Jeevan mantra
  Dharm
  Somvati Amavasya December 2020 Date And Tithi Time | All You Need To Know About Somvati Amavasya Importance And Significance

पर्व:साल की आखिरी सोमवती अमावस्या कल; अब अप्रैल 2021 में बनेगा ऐसा संयोग, अगले साल 2 बार आएंगी ऐसी अमावस्या

23 मिनट पहले
  • इस साल 3 बार बना सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग, महाभारत में बताया गया है इसका महत्व

सोमवार को पड़ने वाली अमावस्या को सोमवती अमावस्या कहते हैं। इस बार ये संयोग 14 दिसंबर को बन रहा है। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र का कहना है कि सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग साल में 2 या कभी-कभी 3 बार भी बन जाता है। इस अमावस्या को हिन्दू धर्म में पर्व कहा गया है। इस दिन विवाहित स्त्रियों द्वारा अपने पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना से व्रत किया जाता है। इस दिन मौन व्रत रहने से हजारों गायें दान करने का फल मिलता है। पं. मिश्र बताते हैं कि सोमवती अमावस्या पर तीर्थ स्थानों पर जाकर पवित्र नदियों के जल से स्नान करने की परंपरा है। लेकिन महामारी के चलते घर पर ही पानी में गंगाजल या अन्य पवित्र नदी का पानी मिलाकर नहाना चाहिए। ऐसा करने से भी तीर्थ स्नान जितना पुण्य मिलता है।

इस साल 3 तो अगले साल सिर्फ 2 ही सोमवती अमावस्या
14 दिसंबर को साल की आखिरी अमावस्या है। इस दिन सोमवार होने से सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग बन रहा है। 2020 में 3 सोमवती अमावस्या थीं। इससे पहले 20 जुलाई और 23 मार्च को सोमवती अमावस्या का संयोग बना था। अब अगले साल 12 अप्रैल को ये संयोग बनेगा। ये 2021 की पहली सोमवती अमावस्या रहेगी और इसके बाद 6 सितंबर को साल 2021 की आखिरी सोमवती अमावस्या होगी।

महाभारत में बताया है इसका महत्व
पं. मिश्र बताते हैं कि महाभारत में भीष्म ने युधिष्ठिर को इस दिन का महत्व समझाते हुए कहा था कि, इस दिन पवित्र नदियों में स्नान करने वाला मनुष्य समृद्ध, स्वस्थ्य और सभी दुखों से मुक्त होगा। ऐसा भी माना जाता है कि स्नान करने से पितर भी संतुष्ट हो जाते हैं।

सोमवती अमावस्या पर पीपल की पूजा
पीपल के पेड़ में पितर और सभी देवों का वास होता है। इसलिए सोमवती अमावस्या के दिन जो दूध में पानी और काले तिल मिलाकर सुबह पीपल को चढ़ाते हैं। उन्हें पितृदोष से मुक्ति मिल जाती है। इसके बाद पीपल की पूजा और परिक्रमा करने से सभी देवता प्रसन्न होते हैं। ऐसा करने से हर तरह के पाप भी खत्म हो जाते हैं। ग्रंथों में बताया गया है कि पीपल की परिक्रमा करने से महिलाओं का सौभाग्य भी बढ़ता है। इसलिए शास्त्रों में इसे अश्वत्थ प्रदक्षिणा व्रत भी कहा गया है।

