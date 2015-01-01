पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज का जीवन मंत्र:खेल हो या शत्रुता, कभी भी सामने वाले की कमजोरी को हथियार नहीं बनाना चाहिए

44 मिनट पहलेलेखक: पं. विजयशंकर मेहता
  • गांधीजी एक महिला के साथ बैडमिंटन खेल रहे थे, महिला के दाएं हाथ चोट लगी हुई थी तो गांधीजी ने भी बाएं हाथ से खेलना शुरू कर दिया

कहानी- महात्मा गांधी अपने आसपास रह रहे सभी लोगों की छोटी-छोटी बातों पर भी बहुत गहराई से ध्यान देते थे। वे बैडमिंटन बहुत कम खेलते थे लेकिन, एक महिला ने उनसे निवेदन किया कि मुझे भी बैडमिंटन खेलना आता है और आप भी थोड़ा बहुत खेल लेते हैं। बाकी मैं आपको सिखा दूंगी।

गांधीजी उस महिला के साथ बैडमिंटन खेलने के लिए तैयार हो गए। वे दोनों नेट की दोनों तरफ खड़े हो गए। लेकिन, गांधीजी ने देखा कि महिला के दाएं हाथ में चोट लगी हुई है और उस पट्टी बंधी है। इस वजह से वह बाएं हाथ में रैकेट पकड़कर खेल रही थी।

गांधीजी ने भी बाएं हाथ में रैकेट लेकर खेलना शुरू कर दिया। तब महिला ने कहा, बापू, मेरे सीधे में चोट की वजह से दर्द हो रहा है, इसलिए मैं उल्टे हाथ से खेल रही हूं। लेकिन, आप क्यों उल्टे हाथ से खेल रहे हैं?'

गांधीजी ने कहा, 'इस समय तुम्हारी दुर्बलता है कि तुम सीधे हाथ का उपयोग नहीं कर पा रही हो। मैं इसका फायदा उठाना नहीं चाहता हूं। खेल में जीत-हार अपनी जगह है। अगर मैं सीधे हाथ से खेलूंगा तो संभव है कि मैं जीत जाऊंगा। लेकिन, किसी से मुकाबला करना हो तो समानता के साथ करना चाहिए।'

सीख - दोस्ती हो या दुश्मनी, दोनों में समानता होनी चाहिए। दूसरों की कमजोरी का लाभ उठाने से बचना चाहिए। क्योंकि, वैसी कमजोरी का सामना हमें भी करना पड़ सकता है।

