पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Dharm
  • Taro Rashifal For Friday, 30 October Rashifal, Aaj Ka Rashifal, Daily Rashifal, Shukrawar Ka Rashifal, 30 October Horoscope

टैरो राशिफल:सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा शुक्रवार, किन लोगों को मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 30 अक्टूबर को मेष राशि के लोगों को परिस्थिति से समझौता करना पड़ सकता है, वृष राशि के लोगों की बढ़ सकती हैं समस्याएं

शुक्रवार, 30 अक्टूबर को मेष राशि के लोगों को परिस्थिति से समझौता करना पड़ सकता है। वृष राशि के लोगों की समस्याएं बढ़ सकती हैं। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख के अनुसार जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा शुक्रवार, किन लोगों को भाग्य का साथ मिलेगा...

मेष - KNIGHT OF PENTACLES

जीवन में आगे बढ़ने के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा लचीलापन लाना जरूरी होगा। परिस्थिति के साथ समझौता कर ले। जीवन के लक्ष्य के प्रति प्रगति देखने के लिए मन में सकारात्मक विचार होना जरूरी होता है जो आपकी निर्णय क्षमता और कार्यक्षमता को भी बढ़ाता है। इसलिए सकारात्मक सोच पर ध्यान दें। योजना पूरी बनाकर ही आगे बढ़े। करियर: करियर में आर्थिक प्रगति ना देख पाना काम का उत्साह कम करा सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर द्वारा बताई गई बातों की गोपनीयता रखें।

हेल्थ: बदन दर्द सता सकता है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 1

वृषभ - FOUR OF PENTACLES

विदेश में स्थित व्यक्ति और विद्यार्थी आर्थिक समस्याओं का शिकार हो सकते हैं। पैसों से जुड़ी तकलीफ का असर पूरे परिवार पर होगा। जिवन में मिल रही असफलता आपको मानसिक रूप से कमजोर बना सकती है। परिस्थिति से जल्दी हार ना माने।

करियर: मनचाही नौकरी ना मिलने की वजह से उदासीनता महसूस होगी ।

लव: आपको मिल रहे अपयश का गुस्सा पार्टनर पर ना निकाले।

हेल्थ: पेट दर्द और एसिडिटी संबंधित समस्याएं तकलीफ देखी है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 4

मिथुन - EIGHT OF PENTACLES

काम की योजना बनाकर उस पर डटे रहने की कोशिश करें। आज अधिकतर काम दिन की शुरुआत में ही खत्म करने की कोशिश करें क्योंकि दिन के अंत तक आपको नई जिम्मेदारियां मिल सकती है।सफलता पाने का आपका प्रयास फल देगा।

करियर: प्रोडक्शन एंड मैन्युफैक्चरिंग से जुड़े लोग सहयोगियों की मदद से बड़ा आर्डर पूरा करवाएंगे।

लव: पार्टनर के साथ विवाद होना मानसिक चिंता बढ़ा सकता है।

हेल्थ: योग्य डॉक्टर की मदद से स्वास्थ्य संबंधित पुरानी तकलीफ दूर होगी।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर: 2

कर्क - NINE OF PENTACLES

आपके काम के द्वारा आप अपनी पहचान बनाने में सफल रहेंगे। बड़ा काम शुरू करने से पहले आर्थिक परिस्थिति मजबूत करने पर ध्यान दें। पैसों से जुड़े निर्णय आप सही तरीके से ले पाएंगे। आपके विचार भविष्य से जुड़ी योजना को वास्तविकता का रूप लाने के लिए डिसिप्लिन और मेहनत यह दोनों गुण अपनाने होंगे।

करियर: अपने दिए शब्दों को न पालना वरिष्ठ द्वारा नाराजगी दिला सकता है।

लव: रिलेशनशिप विवाह बंधन में जल्दी तब्दील हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: महिलाओं को हड्डियों का दर्द सता सकता है।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर :9

सिंह - QUEEN OF SWORDS

आज आपको मन बड़ा करके जिन लोगों ने आप को ठेस पहुंचाई है, ऐसे लोगों को माफ करके आगे बढ़ना जरूरी होगा। रिलेशनशिप या विवाह बंधन से विभक्त हो रहे लोग रिलेशनशिप या पुनर्विवाह के बारे में सोच सकते हैं। आपको काम के साथ व्यक्तिगत जीवन पर भी ध्यान देना होगा।

करियर: उच्च पद पर स्थित अधिकारियों को कठिन निर्णय लेते समय दूसरों की भावनाओं का आदर भी करना होगा।

लव: पार्टनर की निर्णय क्षमता कम होने की वजह से परिस्थिति पर नियंत्रण करना आप ही की जिम्मेदारी होगी।

हेल्थ: घुटनों से जुड़ा दर्द दिन की शुरुआत में तकलीफ दे सकता है।

लकी कलर :सफेद

लकी नंबर:3

कन्या - PAGE OF CUPS

परिस्थिति में अपना अधिक योगदान देकर परिस्थिति को अपने पक्ष में लाने की कोशिश करें। छोटी बातों में मिल रही सफलता भी मन को शांति दिला सकती है जो आगे के योजनाओं को सही विचार द्वारा अमल में लाने के लिए मददगार होगी। अपने काम के साथ आपका अध्यात्म की तरफ झुकाव बढ़ेगा। जो आपको अभी तक की मिली हुई असफलता से जुड़ी सीख को अपनाने में और नकारात्मक भावनाओं को दूर रखने में मददगार होगा।

करियर: विदेश में नौकरी पाने का मौका फिर से मिल सकता है।

लव: विवाह का निर्णय लेते समय जल्दबाजी ना करें।

हेल्थ: शरीर में बढ़ते ड्राइनेस की वजह से बाल और त्वचा संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 5

तुला - KNIGHT OF CUPS

काम करते समय आपको काम की गुणवत्ता के साथ। काम की गति को भी ध्यान में रखना होगा आप के विषय में आप माहिर होने के बावजूद भी योग्य तरीके से काम ना करने की वजह से मिले हुए मौके का पूरा फायदा आप नहीं उठा पाएंगे। आपकी मानसिकता का असर आपकी निर्णय क्षमता पर हो रहा है इसलिए बड़े निर्णय लेते समय किसी से चर्चा करके ही आगे बढ़े।

करियर: काम में रुचि होने के बावजूद भी आप काम को पूरी तरीके से ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे।

लव: बचपन के मित्र द्वारा लव रिलेशनशिप का प्रपोजल आ सकता है।

हेल्थ: दांतों से जुड़ी पुरानी तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 8

वृश्चिक - FIVE OF WANDS

किसी एक काम पर या बात पर आपका ध्यान बनाए रखना आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है। काम और व्यक्तिगत जीवन के हर पहलू पर आज ध्यान देना आवश्यक होगा। इसलिए अपने इरादों को पक्का बना कर उन पर डटे रहने की कोशिश करें। परिस्थितियां आपके लिए अनुकूल नहीं होगी फिर भी आप नियोजन द्वार कठिन समय को भी मात दे सकते हैं।

करियर: मार्केटिंग से जुड़े काम को सफल बनाने के लिए योग्य टीम की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव: पार्टनर और आपके बीच की भिन्नता आकर्षण बनाए रखेगी।

हेल्थ: माइग्रेन और आंखों से जुड़ा दर्द सता सकता है।

लकी कलर :हरा

लकी नंबर :6

धनु - SIX OF WANDS

नौकरी की जगह अपना स्थान बनाए रखने की कोशिश जारी रखनी होगी। बढ़ती कंपटीशन आपके लिए अस्थिरता पैदा कर सकती है। काम से जुड़े राजकारण को अधिक महत्व ना दें। व्यक्तिगत जीवन में परिवार के ही व्यक्ति की आप के प्रति जलन का एहसास आपको हो सकता है। कुछ रिश्तों को बनाए रखने के लिए थोड़ी दूरियां ही रखना आपके लिए ठीक होगा।

करियर: शैक्षणिक क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोगों की चिंता बढ़ सकती है।

लव: पैसों से जुड़े व्यवहार पार्टनर के साथ करने से परहेज रखें।

हेल्थ: कमर और पैरों का दर्द तकलीफ देगा।

लकी कलर: ब्राउन

लकी नंबर: 1

मकर - KING OF PENTACLES

पैसों की आवक बढ़ने की वजह से जीवन शैली में भी बदलाव दिखेगा। भौतिक सुख की तरफ ज्यादा ध्यान देना पैसों से जुड़ी योजनाओं को बिगाड़ सकता है। आपके व्यक्तिमत्व की वजह से कठिन भी काम को आसान करना आपको आता है इसीलिए औरों की मदद करने के लिए हमेशा आप तत्पर रहते हैं। किसी व्यक्ति को आप मदद कर रहे हैं इस बारे में जागरूकता रखना जरूरी होगा।

करियर: रियल एस्टेट और कंस्ट्रक्शन से जुड़े लोगों को बड़ा फायदा होगा।

लव: पार्टनर की मनमानी के आगे झुकना होगा।

हेल्थ: बुरी आदतें या व्यसन की वजह से तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: मरून

लकी नंबर :9

कुंभ - THE STAR

दिल और दिमाग को संतुलित रख कर ही अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दें खास करके जब बात परिवार से जुड़ी हो। करीबी लोगों के साथ रिश्ते में थोड़ी कड़वाहट आ सकती है। आपकी कही बातें आपके खिलाफ ही इस्तेमाल करने की वजह से लोगों पर रखा विश्वास कम हो सकता है।

करियर: काम से जुड़ा टारगेट पूरा करने पर ध्यान देना होगा।

लव: विवाह से जुड़े निर्णय पार्टनर के चंचल स्वभाव की वजह से टाला जा सकता है।

हेल्थ: हार्मोनल इंबैलेंस आयुर्वेद द्वारा ठीक किया जा सकता है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 2

मीन - THE LOVERS

अपनी क्षमता से अधिक पैसा खर्च हो सकता है। जो आपकी चिंता निकट भविष्य में बढ़ाएगा। पूर्व प्रेमी का जीवन में फिर से आना नई समस्याएं पैदा कर सकता है इसलिए बात करते समय संयम रखें। पारिवारिक जीवन खुशहाली भरा रहेगा।

करियर: काम का विस्तार बढ़ाने के लिए नए मौके प्राप्त होंगे।

लव: पार्टनर्स को एक दूसरे की भावनाओं का आदर करना सीखना होगा।

हेल्थ: धूल की एलर्जी संबंधित तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 6

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें