करवा चौथ:चन्द्रमा की किरणों में होते हैं औषधीय गुण, चंद्र दर्शन और अर्घ्य होता है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद

  • श्रीमद्भागवत महापुराण के मुताबिक चंद्रमा की पूजा करने से खत्म होते हैं रोग

भारतीय हिन्दू स्त्रियों के लिए करवा चौथ का व्रत अखण्ड सुहाग देने वाला माना जाता है। आज ये व्रत किया जा रहा है। विवाहित स्त्रियां इस दिन अपने पति की लंबी उम्र और अच्छी सेहत की मंगलकामना करके भगवान चन्द्रमा को अर्घ्य अर्पित कर व्रत को पूर्ण करती हैं। यह व्रत कार्तिक कृष्ण की चंद्रोदयव्यापिनी चतुर्थी को किया जाता है। वामन पुराण में करक चतुर्थी व्रत के नाम से इसका उल्लेख प्राप्त होता है।

बिना पानी पिए किया जाता है ये व्रत
करवाचौथ के व्रत में निर्जला व्रत रखने का विधान है अर्थात इस व्रत में पूरे दिन जल भी ग्रहण नहीं करते। कठोर उपासना, व्रत से भगवान को प्रसन्न करने का प्रयास करते हैं, जिससे शिव-पार्वतीजी से अपने जोड़े को दीर्घकाल तक साथ रहने का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त कर सकें। रोगी, गर्भवती, स्तनपान कराने वाली महिलाएं दिन में दूध, चाय आदि ग्रहण कर सकती हैं।

करवे और शिव परिवार की पूजा से पूरा होता है व्रत
करवा का अर्थ है मिट्टी का पात्र और चौथ का अर्थ चतुर्थी का दिन। इस दिन महिलाएं नया करवा खरीदकर लाती हैं उसे और उसे सुंदर तरीके से सजाती हैं। करवा चौथ के दिन महिलाएं सूर्योदय से पहले जागकर सरगी खाकर व्रत की शुरुआत करती हैं। इसके बाद प्रात:काल से ही श्रीगणेश भगवान, शिवजी एवं मां पार्वती की पूजा की जाती है। दिन में पीली शुद्ध मिट्टी से गौरा-शिव एवं गणेशजी की मूर्ति बनाई जाती है। फिर उन्हें लाल कपड़ा बिछाकर स्थापित करते हैं। शाम को घर की बड़ी-बुजुर्ग महिलाएं या पंडितजी सभी को करवा चौथ की कहानी सुनाते हैं। इसके बाद शाम को छलनी से चांद देखकर और पति की आरती उतारकर अपना व्रत खोलती हैं।

वनस्पतियों में दिव्य गुणों का प्रवाह
श्रीमद्भागवत महापुराण के अनुसार चन्द्रमा को औषधि का देवता माना जाता है। चन्द्रमा अपनी हिम किरणों से समस्त वनस्पतियों में दिव्य गुणों का प्रवाह करता है। समस्त वनस्पति अपने तत्वों के आधार पर औषधीय गुणों से युक्त हो जाती हैं, जिससे रोग-कष्ट दूर हो जाते हैं और जिससे अर्घ्य देते समय पति-पत्नी को भी चन्द्रमा की शुभ किरणों का औषधीय गुण प्राप्त होता है। दोनों के मध्य प्रेम एवं समर्पण बना रहता है।

